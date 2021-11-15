Exclusive! John Buchanan confident of India's comeback post T20 WC debacle, shows faith in Dravid-era

Team India were strong contenders going into the T20 World Cup 2021 edition. Having played in the final leg of IPL 14, in the UAE, and comprising several star performers in the 15-man squad, the one-time winners were expected to go the distance in the marquee event.

However, Virat Kohli & Co. fell like nine pins in the seventh edition of the T20 WC, won by Aaron Finch-led Australia on November 14 (Sunday). Kohli-led Indian team saw their unbeaten streak end versus Pakistan in World Cup history, lost to New Zealand and missed out on qualifying for the semi-finals despite bowing out with three wins in a row. Reflecting on their dismal campaign and the road ahead, with the next T20 WC scheduled in late 2022, former Australian coach John Buchanan spoke at length on how India can recover and expressed full faith in the Rahul Dravid-era.

Buchanan told WION in an exclusive chat, "I think one of the big changes is Virat Kohli stepping down as T20I captain. I think one of the biggest changes will be Rahul Dravid coming in as a head coach. He will bring a real new dynamic to the side. He is well-respected, well-planned and clinical. I'm sure he will make changes both within the team and in the support staff. I am very confident that India will bounce back pretty quickly post the T20 WC debacle."

Post the T20 WC, Kohli stepped down as the Indian captain in the shortest format as the captaincy baton has been passed onto Rohit Sharma. On the other hand, Dravid has been roped in as the head coach after Ravi Shastri's tenure ended post the World Cup.

India will soon commence the Dravid-era by hosting New Zealand in three T20Is and two Tests, from November 17. It will be interesting to see how the national side rectifies their mistakes as a T20I unit and strengthen their side ahead of the 2022 WC.