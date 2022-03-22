EXCLUSIVE | How has veteran shooter Abhinav Bindra inspired Neeraj Chopra? Javelin star answers

India had to wait for long before veteran shooter Abhinav Bindra became the first individual from the country to win gold in the 10m Air Rifle in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Bindra made heads turn worldwide and soon became the darling of the nation.

However, the wait for India's second gold in the individual event continued from thereon. Neeraj Chopra finally ended the drought with his sensational performance in his maiden Olympic appearance during last year's Tokyo 2020 as the 23-year-old javelin thrower returned with an elusive gold in the men's javelin final in Tokyo, Japan. With a record throw of 87.58m, in his second attempt at Tokyo Games, Neeraj became the poster boy of Indian sports and his popularity continues to grow with each passing day.

Neeraj added another feather to his illustrious hat as he won the Sportstar of the year (male) in the recently-held Sportstar Aces Award. Getting a chance to talk to India's two Olympic champions Neeraj and Abhinav, WION Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo asked Neeraj how the veteran shooter has been an inspiration for him over the years. In addition, he revealed how both had a similar approach to the Olympics.

Thus, Neeraj said, "I believe if you chase a medal or trophy, you will only add pressure on yourself. The result is not in our hands, but we can always try to give our best. I was discussing with Abhinav on our flight to Mumbai, that there is an obsession towards practice and training. It is common between us. Until I complete my training routine, I cannot focus on anything else. I think this 'madness' towards training is common among all top athletes."

Courtesy Neeraj's blitz in the Tokyo Games, India returned with their best-ever medal tally at an Olympic event last year (with seven medals). Both Neeraj and Abhinav will hope to have inspired another generation of Indian athletes and that the medal-winners continue to emerge out of India in the upcoming big-ticket events.