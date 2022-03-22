Joint interaction with India's only two individual Olympic Champions Abhinav Bindra & Neeraj Chopra

Indian sport has seen many highs over the last two decades but just two men have been able to achieve the holy grail of sport, an Olympic Gold Medal. Abhinav Bindra shattered the cynicism around India's Olympic hopefuls by bagging the 10m Air Rifle Gold at the 2008 Games in Beijing. Neeraj Chopra joined India's most exclusive club by hurling the Javelin to a distance of 88.58m at the Tokyo Olympics. WION Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo caught up with both champions on the sidelines of the Sportstar Aces Awards in Mumbai where Chopra won in the Sportstar of the year (Male) category