Exclusive! Have to give it to him: Vijay Amritraj on GOAT debate after Rafael Nadal bags 21st Grand Slam title

Rafael Nadal rose to the occasion when not many had given him a chance as he came from two sets down to beat 2nd seeded Daniil Medvedev in an epic final to clinch the men's singles title at the Australian Open on Sunday (January 30). It was nothing short of extraordinary performance from the veteran Spaniard, who had been written off and was far from a favourite at the start of the first Grand Slam event of the year.

Nadal got off to a shaky start losing back-to-back two sets despite giving his all in the second one. It seemed Medvedev had buried any chances of a comeback for the Spaniard and looked well on course for a dominating triumph at the Melbourne Park. However, Nadal, the fierce warrior that he is, fought back and went on to stun the Russian in the most stellar fashion.

In a gruelling final clash that lasted over five hours, Nadal defeated Medvedev 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 to surpass arch-rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in becoming the first man to reach the magical number of 21 career Grand Slam titles. Nadal was six months out with a foot injury and had endured COVID-19 before making a dream comeback at the Australian Open 2022.

Indian tennis great Vijay Amritraj, who has closely watched the progress of Nadal since he started out as a teen prodigy, lauded the Spaniard for his incredible achievement and hailed him as one of the greatest of all time. Amritraj, a former tennis player and a commentator, heaped praise on the Big 3 (Nadal, Djokovic and Federer) for what they have achieved in the last two decades but admitted Nadal deserved to be ahead in the debate for the Greatest of All Time.

"Frankly, it doesn't even matter. All these three guys have been chasing history for quite a while now. And it's incredible that for so many decades we have not had one player to get to so many majors in his career and all of a sudden, in one era we have three guys to have reached 20. It's unimaginable to even think that," Amritraj told WION's Sports editor Digvijay Singh Deo in an exclusive interaction.

"We have three guys who have 20 each and going into this tournament (Australian Open 2022), we had Djokovic coming in there possible as a favourite, had he played. But now, you have Nadal at 21 which is a staggering number to even look at.

"But at the end of the day, is he the greatest of all time now with the sheer numbers along? There has to be a debate but you will have to give it to him, wouldn't you?" - he added.

Medvedev, who started the final on a confident note, clinched the first set comfortably 2-6 and made an amazing comeback from 1-4 down to take the second set 6-7(5). It all seemed too easy for the Russian until the fighter inside Nadal arose and pushed him to pull off the unthinkable despite being left with a mountain to climb after losing the first two sets.

Nadal bounced back and managed to clinch the third set 6-4. He then raced to a 4-2 lead in the fourth set before bagging it 6-4 to force the final into a decider. Nadal kept his composure in the final set and despite a tough fight from Medvedev, he won the decider 7-5 to lay his hands on his second Australian Open title which came after a wait of 13 years.

Hailing Nadal as a fighter, who can never be counted out of an important game, Amritraj said he will put Nadal along with the legendary Rod Laver in the category of the greatest of all time. The Indian tennis great stated that the major difference between the Big 3 and others is their resilience and the ability to handle pressure in a five-setter which makes them great champions.

"Nadal is a great fighter, but when I say greatest of all time, I keep Rod Laver in there always because of the two Grand Slams he won (winning four majors in a single year). He did it in 1962 and once again in 1969 so I will always keep Laver up there. Nadal, Federer and Djokovic, I put them all in the same category," said the Indian tennis great.

"Rafa coming from two sets down in the final, he is never out of the match. All these guys, they have all played amazing 5th sets and that's why they are such great champions. To lose two sets and then the way Rafa came back in it, and the way he won the game, it was overwhelming to see. Not just the physical aspect of it but the mental aspect," he added.

Rafael Nadal is all about hard work: Vijay Amritraj

In awe of Nadal's work ethic, Amritraj recalled an interesting anecdote involving the Australian Open champion. The Indian great recalled the time when Nadal had played in the Chennai Open as a teenager and had left him impressed with his fitness and agility. Vijayraj said he always knew Nadal was going to be the fitness monster that he has become and was destined for greater things in his career.

"Rafa Nadal when you look at him, you think it's entirely got to do with the work. You don't think of talent, you don't think of grace or skills. You look at Rafa and you think, anyone who works this hard, or looks this fit and athletic on the court has to have put everything into his practice and his fitness and that's what exactly he has done.

So when he comes out in the 5th set, he is thinking I want to be the better of the two players. I go back when he was 16 or 17 and got a wildcard to play in the Chennai Open. He made his debut and might have even won the doubles at the Chennai Open at 16 or 17. We knew at that point that he is going to be a fitness demon and that's what he turned himself into. He works so much harder than any of his opponents and even runs more than any of his opponents during the course of a tournament," said Amritraj.