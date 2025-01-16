As the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 takes centre stage in India’s Indira Gandhi Stadium, the buzz has grown to the next level with stars from national and international levels making a name for themselves. One name that has echoed behind the curtains is former India captain Anand Pokarde. As India dominates the early legs of the ongoing Kho Kho World Cup, Pokarde played a key role as a member of the selection committee. Pokarde spoke exclusively to WION’s Aditya Pimpale as he reflected on his journey and the tough selection process.

Under his careful selection process, India has picked the gems of Kho Kho players who excel globally. Born and raised in the suburban region of Ichalkaranji in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra, Pokarde is considered a legend in Indian Kho Kho.

At the time of writing, the Indian women’s team had beaten their opponents, South Korea and Iran, by more than 100 points, while the men’s team also excelled with dominant scores.

Question: Where did your journey with the Indian Kho Kho team begin?

My relationship with Kho Kho began way back in my school days and that is where things started for me. Interestingly, I represented my school team, district team and state during my college days. However, it was not until 2016 that I made my debut for India in the South Asian Games. I was 23 at that time and became one of the youngest members of the side to win the gold medal.

Question: You were the youngest captain of the Indian side, how was the feeling?

I remember when I was 25 in 2018, I was handed the Indian captaincy on our tour to England. I was the champion player of my side and was termed the ‘flying machine’ for the skydives I used to perform during the tournament. The feeling overall was a proud moment for me and my family as it gave me a different recognition, especially to my mother who supported me in every walk of my career and was also a national player in Kho Kho.

Question: How was the selection process for both men’s and women’s sides while you prepared for the inaugural edition of the World Cup?

I would say when you have competition for places, it becomes tough for everyone to find the right balance. The entire selection process was purely based on different aspects, like strength, ability, skills and several other factors. The experience of players also played a key role in them getting selected for the tournament. Priyanka Ingle and Prarik Waikar I think remain the best selections for me considering they have all the tools in their arsenal.

Pokarde’s notable achievements include winning the 2019 South Asian Games gold medal where he was the captain of the Indian side. He has won medals at the Senior National Championship and National Games (2015 gold). He has also completed a diploma in sports coaching, making him one of the most qualified coaches in the world of Kho Kho.