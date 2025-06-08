Exclusive: For any athlete, the only thing that you play for is the Indian tri-colour

The landscape of Indian sports has changed remarkably in the last decade as players, coaches, and administrators have started making their mark in the field. While the success stories are written on the field by athletes, there comes a huge support system that helps them grow. Part of the support system is Vita Dani, the co-owner of Indian Super League (ISL) side Chennaiyin FC and the co-promoter of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT). She spoke exclusively to WION and reflected on her journey which is now helping change the landscape of Indian sports away from the spotlight.

Dani has been actively involved in promoting sports in India including table tennis and football and has played a crucial role in upgrading the ecosystem. With hundreds of national and international stars competing at the UTT, she has helped build a platform for table tennis. Under her assistance, national and international athletes are competing with advanced technology in use.

However, speaking to WION, she underlined her patriotism while urging the athletes to make the nation proud and the tri-colours of the nation.

Where did the journey with UTT begin?

Table Tennis enjoyed glory in India many, many years and decades ago. Somewhere, we have to ensure that that glory, that popularity is restored and I think our TT players are really going places. They are proving themselves. The perception of the entire world is changing as far as the Indian Table Tennis players are concerned. I mean, this is verbatim.

How has UTT helped in building infrastructure for Table Tennis?

Not everybody is privileged to go and play as many games as they would like internationally. And it, of course, costs a lot of money. So we said, why don't we bring the players to India. This is where the concept of UTT came into the limelight.

When international coaches come here, when different players come with different regimes, different routines, and different mindsets, there is so much to learn. That actually helps, you know, because you are in a better environment as well. Because you are in between some international stars as well.

What are the challenges for you as an administrator in UTT?

As an administrator, I don't see all these challenges, but I see them as opportunities. Because our country is so large we have plenty of opportunities. We have so many people, so we have so much more scope. And it only makes the task easier for us to really make this into a movement more than anything else. So, I think we've got to capitalise on this instead of taking it as a challenge.

Where did the journey with Chennaiyin FC begin?

With no idea of football, like a good student, I called up a school teacher and said, please teach me football. Because I don't know the game and if I don't know the game, there is no question of forming or having any strategy. So, that's how football started. Initially, me and my husband argued when he asked me to be with Chennaiyin FC, but now it is going fine.

What is the one thing that makes you stand tall as an administrator in sports?

My personal journey starts and ends with our Indian flag. And I feel that for any athlete, the only thing that you play for is a Tiranga. So, just like an athlete, if I can contribute and if I can have that big flag waving high, that's my biggest return, that's my biggest pride and my biggest joy in life.