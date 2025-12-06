/Exclusive | '2042 Winter Olympics is what we are targeting': Bidisha Dey on Ice Hockey League

India's premier winter sporting event, Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League (REIHL), is all set for another blockbuster season as the nation gears up for the latest edition. Royal Enfield, which has played a key role in nurturing ice hockey in India, will give another stage for the emerging talents in the Himalayan regions to grow. Ahead of the latest season, WION exclusively caught up with Bidisha Dey, Executive Director, Eicher Group Foundation.

Speaking on the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League, Bidisha opened up about how they are helping Ladakh and neighbouring regions transform not only into a centre for winter sports but also as a tourism hub. She also reflected on how the Ice Hockey League was a grand success in 2024 and 2025, with huge expectations for 2026. In an exclusive chat with WION’s Aditya Pimpale, she also discussed the future of winter sports in the nation.

Question: In a nation that is known for cricket and other emerging sports, why is Royal Enfield focusing on Ice Hockey?

You know, I keep telling everyone that ice hockey is a sport that is played by the communities we love in the Himalayas, which Royal Enfield considers its spiritual home. This sport is really close to the hearts of the people. They are the champions. It speaks of resilience, their resilience and how they have nurtured the sport.

You know, all of this training, coaching, infrastructure is a relatively new development, right? But, but they have been playing on, they have been playing on and those stories are very, very important to us. But also, you know, we feel that for us at Royal Enfield, we've not always taken the parts that everyone else has, even as a brand.

Question: Where did the idea of investing in ice hockey emerge?

We were commissioned by the UT of Ladakh to develop this blueprint about three years ago. To do this for ice hockey in Ladakh, we needed a helping hand. The development process was a big learning curve. We also learned a lot about the sport as we worked with all the stakeholders and federations. Notably, the book was reviewed by the International Ice Hockey Federation.

As we created that pathway, we figured out what the different components are that are needed to be able to reach that big Olympic dream in 2042. So, we are simply implementing what we put together. You know, we are trying to do what we can, and we are not the only players.

Question: Where do you see Royal Enfield's collaboration with ice hockey and everything, where do we see the sport in another 10 years' time?

The 2042 Winter Olympics are what we are targeting. The blueprint says that. I don't think we've moved away from that as a big goal, big milestone. And all the work that we are putting in, and hopefully all the other stakeholders as well, will see us through. That's fingers crossed.