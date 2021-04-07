Excessive speed was primary cause of Tiger Woods car crash :LA County Sheriff

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday said that excessive speed was the primary cause of a February car accident involving golfer Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods suffered serious injuries near Los Angeles after a severe car accident that law enforcement officials describe he was "very fortunate" to survive in February.

The car flipped several times during the accident in Ranchos Palos Verdes, leaving the 45-year-old, 15-time major champion with a shattered right leg.

"The primary causal factor for this traffic collision was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway. Estimated speeds at the first area of impact were 84 to 87 miles per hour," said Alex Villanueva.

Surgery was performed to repair "significant orthopaedic injuries" to Woods' lower right leg, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center chief medical officer Anish Mahajan said in a statement released on Woods' Twitter handle.

No other vehicle or were involved in the accident and the site of the accident is known as "hotspot" for high-speed accidents in recent times.

Villanueva said there was no evidence that the legendary golfer was under the influence of narcotics, alcohol or meditation.

Gonzalez, who was the first law enforcement official to arrive at the scene of the incident, said Woods was conscious when he initially saw him trapped in his vehicle and appeared "calm and lucid" to recognize himself.

Woods, who is one of the most successful golfers of all time, has recently undergone his fifth back surgery and this crash can jeopardise his career.