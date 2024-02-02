Ex-WWE co-founder Vince McMahon under investigation over sex-trafficking claims

Renowned former WWE co-founder Vince McMahon has come under scrutiny as Federal investigators have launched a probe into sex-trafficking claims against him by the company’s ex-employee, Janel Grant, per the Wall Street Journal. Per the report, the New York prosecutors were in touch with Janel, who made sexual misconduct allegations against the ex-WWE boss.

McMahon, who resigned from his position at the company after WWE's latest merger with UFC, was accused of defecating on Janel during a threesome involving another former WWE employee, John Laurinaitis.

Janel, who earlier agreed to a $3 million settlement in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement in 2022, filed a Federal lawsuit against the 78-year-old, accusing him of sex trafficking, further claiming that McMahon had stopped making payments after the initial $1 million instalment.

She added that now she seeks to void that agreement.

However, Vince McMahon has denied all allegations and has not been charged in the case yet.

Bruising and bleeding

Per Janel, McMahon forcefully penetrated her with sex toys that he named after some (unnamed) WWE wrestlers.

Grant claimed that McMahon locked her in a room at the WWE’s Stamford, Connecticut headquarters in June 2021, and alongside Laurinaitis, both took turns sexually assaulting her during working hours.

Not only this, Vince, who is married, is further accused of trafficking Grant to the other men and sharing nude photographs of her.

Grant is said to be seeking unspecified damages.

Last week, McMahon admitted fighting these baseless accusations against him.

'However, out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary TKO business and its board members and shareholders, partners and constituents, and all of the employees and Superstars who helped make WWE into the global leader it is today, I have decided to resign from my executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effective immediately,” the ex-WWE boss said.