Ex-Pakistan spinner lashes out at Babar Azam for playing selfish knocks, urges team to learn from India

Upset over Pakistan’s recent outing against New Zealand at home, former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria lashed out at the Men in Green for failing to produce notable performances on big stage against top teams. He didn’t spare the captain Babar Azam either calling him selfish for playing for himself on most occasions. Following an embarrassing clean-sweep defeat at the hands of England at home in Tests, Pakistan drew the Test series against New Zealand before going down 1-2 in the One-Dayers. Babar, who scored two fifties in three matches, couldn’t convert his starts into big scores as Pakistan failed to cross the line while chasing in the second ODI in Karachi. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Danish slammed the skipper for failing to deliver it for the team when it matters the most.

"We heavily depend on Babar Azam in all three formats, and he only scores for himself. Babar Azam continues to score his own 50-60 runs and the team doesn’t benefit from that at all, and it’s just causing losses. Babar never scores for the team’s cause,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

On the other hand, India, who are currently involved in a white-ball series against the Kiwis at home have thrashed them across two One-Dayers with their youngster Shubman Gill scoring his maiden double ton in the first match. Citing their example, Kaneria urged the Pakistan cricket team to produce stars that will eventually score huge runs and further asked them to learn from India on how to win on the home conditions.

"Did we (Pakistan) make any big score of note in the ODIs? Did anyone score double hundred? Was there any dominant performance? No. We need to realize all this and learn from other countries like India who are exploiting their conditions. But here we are afraid of getting exposed in our own conditions," Kaneria added.