Ex-cricketer Madan Lal calls for 'disciplinary action' after Harmanpreet Kaur's angry outburst

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is under fire these days following her misbehaviour during the third ODI against Bangladesh. In the third match, after being given out by the umpire, an angry Harmanpreet hit the wickets with her bat.

Kaur also openly criticised the umpiring. She also said that the next time her team comes to Bangladesh, they will come prepared for such umpiring as well. Harmanpreet Kaur did not stop there. After the match, she also told Bangladeshi captain Nigar Sultana that she should also call the umpires on the dais as the umpires helped the hosts in equalising the series.

Madan Lal on Harmanpreet Kaur

Due to these antics of the Indian captain, she is facing criticism. The cricket world is calling his behaviour unacceptable. Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal, who was a member of the Indian team that won the World Cup in 1983, criticised Harmanpreet for her words. He said that the way Harmanpreet Kaur behaved in the last match was very bad. Madan Lal also said that she (Harmanpreet Kaur) is not bigger than the game. Madan Lal tweeted, "Harmanpreet’s behaviour against the Bangladesh women’s team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action."

Harmanpreet’s behaviour against the Bangladesh women’s team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action. — Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) July 23, 2023 ×

Bangladesh captain also got angry with Harmanpreet Kaur

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana also criticised Harmanpreet's behaviour. Nigar said, “This is completely Harmanpreet Kaur's problem. I have nothing to do with it. As a player, she should have shown better behaviour. I can't tell you what happened but I didn't feel right that I would have stayed there with my team. Because of this, I went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect.”

IND-W captain Harmanpreet hit the stumps, shouts at the umpire then showed middle finger & thumb to the fans after given LBW by the umpire, claiming it was bat.

She Also Complaint about Umpiring In Press Conference #HarmanpreetKaur #INDWvsBANW pic.twitter.com/4HY8nWff8x — Saqlain (@SaqlainHameeed) July 22, 2023 ×

IND vs BAN

Chasing the target of 226 runs, Harmanpreet went to sweep Nahida Akhtar in the 34th over. But the Indian captain missed the ball and it hit the pad. On Nahida's appeal, the umpire raised his finger, which angered Harmanpreet. In anger, she hit the stumps with the bat and expressed frustration towards the umpire before walking back to the pavilion. On her way to the pavilion, when she reached the boundary, she showed thumbs up to the spectators.



