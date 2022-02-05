'Everyone else was getting a decent car': When Virat Kohli was left disappointed by RCB's treatment

Virat Kohli recently shared an interesting anecdote from his early days with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli was roped in by RCB ahead of the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008. Kohli had led India to a memorable triumph at the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2008 before being roped in by RCB in IPL 2008.

Kohli has since become one of the best batters o have graced the competition and is currently the leading run-getter of all time in IPL history. Kohli has also established his credentials as one of the best batters of all time and is among the highest-earning players in the IPL.

However, at the start of his IPL career things were not as good as Kohli had expected them to be. Speaking on the RCB podcast, Kohli revealed how he had a not so great experience after his first season with the franchise. While the other RCB players were getting 'decent' cars to head back to the airport at the end of the 2008 season, Kohli said he was sent to the airport in an 'Omni van' which was not in a great condition.

"After the season, because I was an Under-19 boy, I was sent to the airport in an Omni van. Everyone else was getting a decent car to go, and I was the only one that was left, and they probably would have said just give him anything and just get him to the airport," Kohli said on the podcast.

The former RCB captain revealed it was not a good car and he didn't like being asked to travel in the van. Kohli said it is not a good memory for him as he shared an interesting anecdote.

"And that was not a good car, I'm sorry to say, but I would have loved at least a decent car which was not broken, something through which I could see the road, this one was on its last leg. So, not a good memory," Kohli added.

Kohli has come a long way since then and is currently one of the biggest stars in world cricket. He led RCB from the 2013 season to the 2021 season last year before stepping down from captaincy. He had announced his resignation from captainc y last year after leading RCB to the playoffs of IPL 2021.

Kohli has been with RCB right from the inception of the IPL in 2008 but is yet to win his maiden IPL title with the franchise.