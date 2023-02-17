Europa League: Marcus Rashford reacts after Manchester United's thrilling draw vs Barcelona

Manchester United squared off with Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League clash, which ended in a thrilling 2-2 scoreline. Marcos Alonso scored the first goal, for Barcelona, but Man United levelled it pretty soon with in-form Marcus Rashford scoring in the 52nd minute. Jules Kounde provided a 2-1 lead for the Red Devils before Raphinha scored for the Spanish club and the match ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

After the game, Rashford opined on the high-voltage clash, held at the Camp Nou stadium, and feels that his side controlled proceedings in the first half but had some good opportunities to put themselves ahead.

“We started the game really well. There was good control and possession. We had moments in the first half but not really as many clean cut chances, just good moments that could have been great opportunities I think,” said Rashford.

He added, "From the first couple of minutes putting the ball across the face of goal is a massive chance. It ends up not really a chance because no one was there, but in reality it's a massive opportunity for us and we just have to gamble more and try and get in front of the goalkeeper, in front of the six yard box for tap ins."

The 25-year-old Rashford added that Man United need to capitalise on big moments as they make all the difference in big-ticket matches. He went on to add that the club can build on this performance in the second leg at Old Trafford.

“So yeah, in big games it's big moments that make the difference. I feel like, especially in the second half we took them but in the first half we probably could have done more. But again, like I said, they're a top team and I think we got what we expected today in terms of their playing style and what they're good at. It's a good performance from us and one to build on and improve on.

“We have to move on now and 2-2 is a result we can take back. We can definitely take that performance, we have a league game in between, but for the next game we want to bring all that we can,” Rashford concluded.