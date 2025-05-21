Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all set to square off in the Europa League final on Wednesday (May 21) in what will be a season-defining evening for both sides. Sitting 16th and 17th in the Premier League, both teams have endured their worst Premier League campaign, but could rescue the season with a European trophy. The consolation prize for winning the Europa League will also see either side qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Spurs-United set to meet in Europa League final

Spurs and Man Utd will enter the Europa League final with European glory top of their agenda, having been near-flawless in the Europa League. While Spurs have lost only one match on their way to the final, Utd are the only team yet to taste defeat in Europe. On their way to the final, the Red Devils saw off competition from Lyon and Athletic Bilbao, with the former game serving a treat to the fans.

On the other hand, Spurs have been professional with their performance and got the job done in the knockouts. They beat AZ Alkamar, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bodo/Glimt on their way to the summit clash.

What does history say?

This will be Tottenham’s sixth European final and, interestingly, a third all-English affair. The Lily Whites beat Wolves in the 1972 UEFA Cup final before losing to Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final in Madrid.

United, on the flip side, will play in their second all-English European final, having beaten Chelsea in the 2008 Champions League final.

Spurs won the Europa League (then UEFA Cup) in 1972 and 1984, while United’s only win came in 2017 when they beat Ajax in the final.

Head-to-head favours Spurs

Spurs hold a recent edge over United in the head-to-head, having beaten them three times already this season. Spurs did a league double over United for the first time since the 1989-90 season while also beating them in a thriller in the League Cup. Interestingly, Spurs have not lost to United during the Ange Postecoglou era.

Predicted Tottenham XI to face Man Utd

Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Bissouma, Odobert, Johnson, Solanke, Son.

Predicted Man Utd XI to face Tottenham

Onana, Mazraoui, Maguire, Shaw, Amad, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund.

Prediction: Going with recent form, we predict Tottenham Hotspur to beat Manchester United 3-1.