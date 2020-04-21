EURO 2021: Glasgow set to host championship despite postponement

Glasgow will continue to host the postponed Euro championship in 2021.The members of the Glasgow Events board have said that the city will remain part of the tournament in 2021 "on the condition of a reshaped funding package from the partners and a renegotiation of a number of legal obligations with UEFA in support of budget savings".

The funding partners will have to fund additional 1 million pounds due to the costs after the postponement.

According to the reports, the council's executive director of finance, states: "This reshaped funding package, together with the savings target, projects a balanced host city budget and no residual funding requirement."

It adds: "The economic and social benefits to Glasgow and Scotland from hosting EURO 2020 remain the same in 2021 as those highlighted at bid stage.

"It is estimated that £10m economic impact will be generated through the visitor economy and social impact will be created through the community engagement activities (Football Festival, volunteer programme, Trophy Tour and Fan Zone cultural programme).

"In addition, it is anticipated that following the current health emergency, EURO 2020 will make a significant contribution to creating a festival atmosphere once again in the city centre, provide an opportunity for communities to gather and celebrate together and provide a welcome boost to businesses in the city following an exceptionally difficult year. "