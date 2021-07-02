Euro 2020: Quarter-finals swing into action as Spain takes on Switzerland

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back with a bunch of significant quarterfinal apparatuses this end of the week as Spain takes on Sweden at the Krestovsky Stadium on Friday. The two groups won exhausting take-out challenges recently and should burrow profound to traverse this match.

Switzerland pulled off the resentment of the competition so exceptionally far as they paralyzed France in a penalty shoot-out to arrive at the quarterfinals. Switzerland can sneak up all of a sudden on their day and will require a comparative exhibition to get to the following phase of Euro 2020.

Spain began their Euro 2020 mission in a disappointing fashion yet has figured out how to bob back and score ten goals in two games. They pulled off a splendid 5-3 triumph against Croatia in their last game.

Head-to-Head

Spain have a great record against Switzerland and have won 16 matches out of an aggregate of 22 games played between the two teams. Switzerland have overseen only one triumph against Spain and should work out of their skins this end of the week.

The last meeting between the two groups occurred in the UEFA Nations League last year and finished in a 1-1 draw.

Switzerland vs. Spain

Switzerland have additionally been in great goalscoring structure at Euro 2020 and has scored three goals in every one of their last two games. The dark horses had never scored multiple goals in a Euro match before this year and may well make more history this end of the week.

Granit Xhaka got his subsequent yellow card against France this week and his suspension will come as a significant hit to Switzerland's fortunes. Denis Zakaria will probably supplant the Swiss star.

Switzerland possible XI: Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Kevin Mbabu, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria, Steven Zuber, Xherdan Shaqiri, Haris Seferovic, Breel Embolo.

After low-scoring matches, their initial two matches at Euro 2020, Spain have at long last discovered their rhythm and turned into the first team to score five goals in two successive matches. Cesar Azpilicueta and Eric Garcia are likely to get the nod over Marcos Llorente and Pau Torres to feature at the back, while there are not expected to be any alterations to the midfield three.

With his thrilling strike in additional time against Croatia, Alvaro Morata joined Fernando Torres as Spain's most productive goalscorer at the Euros with five strikes.

Spain possible XI: Unai Simon, Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Koke, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia.