Euro 2020: John Stones suggests his teammates' name for player of the tournament

John Stones trusts Manchester City teammate Raheem Sterling should win the player of the tournament at Euro 2020. Raheem Sterling persevered through a tough 2020-21 season, scoring only fourteen goals in 49 appearances for Manchester City across all competitions. He was an unexpected inclusion in England's starting line-up for the opening Euro 2020 game.

Raheem Sterling scored England's opening goal of Euro 2020 in their 1-0 success over Croatia and the solitary objective in the Three Lions' 1-0 triumph over the Czech Republic in their last league game.

Sterling likewise scored against Germany in the Round of 16 phases. He then, at that point won a penalty in extra-time against Denmark in the semi-finals. Raheem Sterling has discovered his form and has assumed a crucial player in driving England to their first significant final since 1966.

Many trusted Gareth Southgate would begin Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, or Marcus Rashford ahead of Raheem Sterling at Euro 2020. He demonstrated himself to be one of England's champion entertainers in the tournament.

"I've said it all along but I'm a big fan of Raheem. I believe and I'd love to see him get player of the tournament. What he's done for us and the unselfish part of his game goes unspoken about," said John Stones.

"But as players we see it. He's been a great threat going forward with how direct he's been in the games and it has been great playing with him. I'm sure he will be giving everything on Sunday, being that direct, and hopefully get another goal and see where it takes us," he added.

Roberto Mancini's Italian side has demonstrated themselves to be perhaps the most strategically and protectively strong international side. Italy did battle to adapt to the speed and directness of Belgium winger Jeremy Doku in their 2-1 quarter-last triumph over Roberto Mancini's side.

Raheem Sterling's speed and dribbling could be critical to England discovering a far beyond Italy's unflinching defense. Italy focus backs Georginio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonuccia lack the speed to adapt to any semblance of Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho.