LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /ESPY awards 2025 winners list: Who took home biggest honors this year? Check full list inside

ESPY awards 2025 winners list: Who took home biggest honors this year? Check full list inside

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 17, 2025, 13:55 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 13:55 IST
ESPY awards 2025 winners list: Who took home biggest honors this year? Check full list inside

US gymnast Simone Biles and husband US professional football player Jonathan Owens attend the 2025 ESPY awards. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The 2025 ESPY Awards were hosted by comedian Shane Gillis, who brought humour and energy to the show. Let's have a look at some of the major winners of this event.

The 2025 ESPY Awards took place on Wednesday (Jul 16), at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Top athletes from around the world gathered to celebrate the most memorable sports moments of the year. From big wins to powerful comebacks, the night was full of emotion and excitement. The event was hosted by comedian Shane Gillis, who brought humour and energy to the show.

The ESPYs, run by ESPN since 1993, recognise the top performers in sports every year. Here's a look at some of the major winners -

Top award winners

  • Best Male Athlete: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (NBA – Oklahoma City Thunder)
  • Best Female Athlete: Simone Biles (Gymnastics)
  • Breakthrough Athlete: Ilona Maher (Rugby)
  • Record-Breaking Performance: Alexander Ovechkin (NHL – Washington Capitals)
  • Best Championship Performance: Simone Biles (2024 Olympics, Women’s All-Around)
  • Best Comeback: Suni Lee (Gymnastics)
  • Best Play: Saquon Barkley’s reverse hurdle (NFL – November 3, 2024)
  • Best Team: Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)

College athletes of the year

  • Men’s Sports: Cooper Flagg (Duke Basketball)
  • Women’s Sports: JuJu Watkins (USC Basketball)

Trending Stories

Athletes with a Disability

  • Winner: Noah Elliott (Snowboarding)

Top performers by Sport

  • NFL: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles)
  • MLB: Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers)
  • NHL: Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers)
  • NBA: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)
  • WNBA: Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever)
  • F1: Max Verstappen
  • UFC: Merab Dvalishvili
  • Boxing: Katie Taylor
  • Soccer: Christian Pulisic (AC Milan, USA)
  • Golf: Scottie Scheffler
  • Tennis: Coco Gauff

Gatorade Player of the Year awards

  • Female Athlete: Jane Hedengren (Cross Country / Track & Field)
  • Male Athlete: Cameron Boozer (Basketball)

The ESPY Awards 2025 were more than just an award ceremony. It was proof that the human spirit can do anything in sports. ESPY is a great platform to facilitate sports stars succeeding in their respective fields. It helps to unite and provide recognition to those who deserve it.

Trending Topics