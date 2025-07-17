/ESPY awards 2025 winners list: Who took home biggest honors this year? Check full list inside

The 2025 ESPY Awards took place on Wednesday (Jul 16), at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Top athletes from around the world gathered to celebrate the most memorable sports moments of the year. From big wins to powerful comebacks, the night was full of emotion and excitement. The event was hosted by comedian Shane Gillis, who brought humour and energy to the show.

The ESPYs, run by ESPN since 1993, recognise the top performers in sports every year. Here's a look at some of the major winners -

Top award winners

Best Male Athlete: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (NBA – Oklahoma City Thunder)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (NBA – Oklahoma City Thunder) Best Female Athlete : Simone Biles (Gymnastics)

: Simone Biles (Gymnastics) Breakthrough Athlete: Ilona Maher (Rugby)

Ilona Maher (Rugby) Record-Breaking Performance: Alexander Ovechkin (NHL – Washington Capitals)

Alexander Ovechkin (NHL – Washington Capitals) Best Championship Performance: Simone Biles (2024 Olympics, Women’s All-Around)

Simone Biles (2024 Olympics, Women’s All-Around) Best Comeback: Suni Lee (Gymnastics)

Suni Lee (Gymnastics) Best Play: Saquon Barkley’s reverse hurdle (NFL – November 3, 2024)

Saquon Barkley’s reverse hurdle (NFL – November 3, 2024) Best Team: Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)

College athletes of the year

Men’s Sports: Cooper Flagg (Duke Basketball)

Cooper Flagg (Duke Basketball) Women’s Sports: JuJu Watkins (USC Basketball)

Athletes with a Disability

Winner: Noah Elliott (Snowboarding)

Top performers by Sport

NFL: Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles)

Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) MLB: Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers) NHL: Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers)

Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers) NBA: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) WNBA: Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever)

Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever) F1: Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen UFC: Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili Boxing: Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor Soccer: Christian Pulisic (AC Milan, USA)

Christian Pulisic (AC Milan, USA) Golf: Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler Tennis: Coco Gauff

Gatorade Player of the Year awards

Female Athlete: Jane Hedengren (Cross Country / Track & Field)

Jane Hedengren (Cross Country / Track & Field) Male Athlete: Cameron Boozer (Basketball)