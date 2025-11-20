Google Preferred
Esports Awards 2025: Check full list of winners in all categories

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 20, 2025, 11:17 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 11:29 IST
Esports Awards 2025 Photograph: (Esports Awards)

Story highlights

One of the biggest winners was Mathieu Herbaut, who received the Esports PC Player of the Year award. IShowSpeed earned Streamer of the Year, while Laure Valee was named Esports Host of the Year

The Esports Awards 2025 once again celebrated the players, teams and organizations that made a big impact in competitive gaming this year. The event featured 22 categories and highlights everything from the Esports Game of the Year to top players, leading teams, creators, publishers and important industry figures. It also paid tribute to iconic contributors through the Lifetime Achievement and Panel’s Choice awards.

List of Esports Awards 2025 winners

Below is a full list of all the winners from the Esports Awards 2025.

Esports Game of the Year

Winner: League of Legends

Other finalists:

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • VALORANT
  • Dota 2
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Fortnite
  • Honor of Kings
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Pokemon Unite

Esports Mobile Game of the Year

Winner: PUBG Mobile

Other finalists:

  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Honor of Kings
  • Pokemon Unite
  • Free Fire
  • Brawl Stars
  • Call of Duty: Mobile

Esports Creative Campaign of the Year

Winner: Team Liquid - 25-Year Anniversary Campaign

Other finalists:

  • Nescafe Latte and Team Vitality - Ready to Level Up
  • DHL - Effibot Game - World Championship
  • Team Vitality x ALDI - Rising Day
  • Imperialhal & Iitztimmy Dropping Hot into Nola | ALGS Open x Red Bull
  • Prime Video x Esports World Cup Level Up
  • G2 Esports - League of Legends roster announcement

Esports Coach of the Year

Winner: Kim - Gen.G League of Legends

Other finalists:

  • Xtqzzz - Team Vitality CS2
  • Zwy - AG Super Play Honor of Kings
  • Alecks - Paper Rex VALORANT
  • Aui_2000 - Team Falcons Dota 2
  • Julio - Team Falcons Rainbow Six Siege
  • NineK - Team Falcons Overwatch
  • Bonkar - NRG VALORANT
  • Satthew - NRG Rocket League

Esports Supporting Service of the Year

Winner: Prodigy Agency

Other finalists:

  • Character Select Agency
  • ESG Law
  • Bad Moon Talent
  • Ocelot Sports
  • Heaven Media
  • Loaded
  • Evolved Talent
  • Ulti Agency

Esports Commercial partner of the Year

Winner: Red Bull

Other finalists:

  • DHL
  • Mastercard
  • Pepsico
  • Shopify
  • Logitech G
  • Mobil 1
  • Visa
  • Zenni
  • Intel
  • Infinix

Esports Play of the Year

Winner: Doran - T1 League of Legends

Other finalists:

  • Unlucky - Alliance Apex Legends
  • Sylvan - Team Secret VALORANT
  • Jawgemo - G2 Esports VALORANT
  • Movistar KOI League of Legends
  • HyDra - 100 Thieves Call of Duty
  • 910 - The MongolZ CS2
  • Mercules - OpTiC Gaming Call of Duty
  • Myrwn - Movistar KOI League of Legends

Esports Publisher of the Year

Winner: Riot Games

Other finalists:

  • Valve
  • Level Infinite
  • Epic Games
  • Krafton
  • Moonton
  • Microsoft
  • NetEase
  • Electronic Arts

Esports Supporting Platform of the Year

Winner: Liquipedia

Other finalists:

  • Discord
  • Esports Charts
  • FACEIT
  • Blitz.gg
  • Overwolf
  • Tracker Network
  • Mobalytics
  • Grid
  • Blinkfire Analytics
  • Shikenso

Esports Analyst of the Year

Winner: aEvilcat

Other finalists:

  • Pimp
  • Jhawk
  • Stee
  • Fresh
  • Dagda
  • Clutch
  • Alphama
  • Emily Rand

Esports Host of the Year

Winner: Laure Valée

Other finalists:

  • Raynday
  • Iain Chambers
  • GlitterXplosion
  • Soe
  • Sjokz
  • Quickshot
  • Milosh
  • Frankie Ward
  • Chris Puckett
  • James Banks
  • Freya Spiers

Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year


Winner: Mercules - OpTiC Gaming Call of Duty

Other finalists:

  • Stompn – G2 Esports Rainbow Six Siege
  • Rasyah – EVOS Divine Free Fire
  • Techno4k – The MongolZ CS2
  • Kaajak – Fnatic VALORANT
  • Blaz – 2Game Esports Street Fighter 6
  • Skewmond – G2 Esports League of Legends
  • Kirk – ONIC Philippines MLBB
  • Dralii – Karmine Corp/Team Falcons Rocket League
  • Brawk – NRG VALORANT
  • DaShuai – AG Super Play Honor of Kings

Esports Play by Play Caster of the Year

Winner: CaptainFlowers

Other finalists:

  • ODPixel
  • Onset
  • Pansy
  • Anders Blume
  • Miles Ross
  • Kaelaris
  • Scrawny
  • The7wg
  • VikkiKitty
  • Brandon Smith
  • Yipes

Esports Colour Caster of the Year

Winner: Vedius

Other finalists:

  • Dan Gaskin
  • SideShow
  • Launders
  • Azael
  • Chance
  • Bravo
  • Spunj

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Winner: Jynxzi

Other finalists:

  • Caedrel
  • Clix
  • Tarik
  • Gaules
  • NiceWigg
  • OhnePixel
  • TheDonato
  • Snax Gaming
  • Tactical RAB
  • Zoomaa
  • Jonathan Gaming

Esports Content Group of the Year

Winner: S8UL

Other finalists:

  • GodLike
  • Sentinels
  • T1
  • Team Liquid
  • Fnatic
  • Gentle Mates
  • Karmine Corp
  • Team Heretics

Esports PC Player of the Year

Winner: ZywOo (Mathieu Herbaut) - Team Vitality CS2

Other finalists:

  • Chovy – Gen.G League of Legends
  • JV92 – FURIA Rainbow Six Siege
  • F0rsaken – Paper Rex VALORANT
  • Brawk – NRG VALORANT
  • Donk – Team Spirit CS2
  • Malr1ne – Team Falcons Dota 2
  • Stalk3r – Team Falcons Overwatch
  • Whitemon – Tundra Esports Dota 2

Esports Controller Player of the Year

Winner: Xiao Hai - Team Falcons FGC

Other finalists:

  • Mercules - OpTic Gaming Call of Duty
  • Dralii - Karmine Corp/Team Falcons Rocket League
  • Ulsan - DN Freecs Tekken
  • Effect - Alliance Apex Legends
  • Scrap - 100 Thieves Call of Duty
  • GO1 - DetonatioN FocusMe and PUNK WORKSHOP FGC
  • Kiileerrz - Team Falcons Rocket League
  • Vejrgang - Team Falcons EA Sports FC
  • Lastshot - Shopify Rebellion Halo

Esports Team of the Year

Winner: Team Vitality CS2

Other finalists:

  • Team FalconsDota 2
  • Gen.GLeague of Legends
  • AG Super PlayHonor of King
  • NRGVALORANT
  • FURIAR6
  • Karmine CorpRocket League
  • Team VitalityMLBBWomen
  • LA ThievesCall of Duty
  • OpTic Texas Call of Duty
  • Team FalconsRocket League

Esports Personality of Year

Winner: Thug

Other finalists:

  • Caedrel
  • Ibai
  • Apex
  • Disguised Toast
  • Gotaga
  • MSDossary
  • Nadeshot
  • Scump
  • Kameto

Streamer of the Year

Winner: IShowSpeed

Other finalists:

  • Caedrel
  • Ibai
  • Kai Cenat
  • AngryGinge13
  • XQC
  • Jynxzi
  • Lacy
  • OhnePixel
  • ExtraEmily
  • Payal Gaming
  • Caseoh

Esports Organisation of the Year

Winner: Team Falcons

Other finalists:

  • AG.AL
  • Team Vitality
  • Team Liquid
  • NRG
  • Virtus.pro
  • Gen.G
  • G2 Esports
  • Optic Gaming
  • Weibo Gaming

Lifetime Achievement in Esports (2025)

  • Steve “LiQuiD112” Arhancet - Team Liquid Co-CEO
  • Tom and Tony Cannon - EVO and Radiant Entertainment founders
  • Nick “Tasteless” Plott and Dan “Artosis” Stemkoski - Starcraft 2 casters
  • Matthew “FormaL” Piper - Former Call of Duty and Halo world champion, XGames gold medalist
  • Johan “N0tail” Sundstein - Two-time Dota 2 The International champion with OG
  • Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen - Five-time Counter-Strike Major champion

Panel’s Choice Award

  • Seb Leathlean - Riot Games (League of Legends Senior Stage Manager)

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it's the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

