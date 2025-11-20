One of the biggest winners was Mathieu Herbaut, who received the Esports PC Player of the Year award. IShowSpeed earned Streamer of the Year, while Laure Valee was named Esports Host of the Year
The Esports Awards 2025 once again celebrated the players, teams and organizations that made a big impact in competitive gaming this year. The event featured 22 categories and highlights everything from the Esports Game of the Year to top players, leading teams, creators, publishers and important industry figures. It also paid tribute to iconic contributors through the Lifetime Achievement and Panel’s Choice awards.
Below is a full list of all the winners from the Esports Awards 2025.
Winner: League of Legends
Winner: PUBG Mobile
Winner: Team Liquid - 25-Year Anniversary Campaign
Winner: Kim - Gen.G League of Legends
Winner: Prodigy Agency
Winner: Red Bull
Winner: Doran - T1 League of Legends
Winner: Riot Games
Winner: Liquipedia
Winner: aEvilcat
Winner: Laure Valée
Winner: Mercules - OpTiC Gaming Call of Duty
Winner: CaptainFlowers
Winner: Vedius
Winner: Jynxzi
Winner: S8UL
Winner: ZywOo (Mathieu Herbaut) - Team Vitality CS2
Winner: Xiao Hai - Team Falcons FGC
Winner: Team Vitality CS2
Winner: Thug
Winner: IShowSpeed
Winner: Team Falcons
