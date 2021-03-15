Eoin Morgan set to become 1st England cricketer to play 100 T20Is

Eoin Morgan is set to achieve an iconic landmark in T20I cricket when he takes the field on Tuesday for the third T20I against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Morgan is set to play his 100th T20I match and thus, will become the first England player and fourth overall to achieve the milestone.

The likes of Shoaib Malik, Rohit Sharma and Ross Taylor are the only three players to have played 100 or more T20I matches for their respective countries and Morgan is set to join the elite list on Tuesday. Notably, the likes of Martin Guptill, Mohammad Hafeez and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi are the other players to have played 99 T20Is.

- Most T20I matches:

Shoaib Malik - 116

Rohit Sharma - 108

Ross Taylor - 102

EOIN MORGAN - 99

Martin Guptill - 99

Mohammad Hafeez - 99

Shahid Afridi – 99

Morgan would hope to make his 100th match more memorable by taking a lead in the five-T20I series against India. The T20I series is firmly locked at 1-1 after two matches with England winning the opener and India bouncing back in the second T20I.

While England outplayed the hosts in the first T20I, India bounced back strongly after heroics from debutant Ishan Kishan and skipper Virat Kohli.

“We were probably in and around par, but India bowled well and there's slightly less pace today on the pitch. They put us on the back foot from the start and pace off the ball is always challenging for players. I am glad we played on this wicket, but little disappointed with the way we played,” Morgan had said after the end of the second T20I against India.

“There's always an advantage in chasing statistically and the disappointing area is we couldn't counter the opposition attack in the first ten overs. The two guys at the top always try and be aggressive as they can and stick with the process. We were always going to miss him (Mark Wood) and hopefully, he will be fit before the next game. We will be practising and the next game is on red soil and there might be more turn,” he added hinting there would be more spin on offer in the third T20I.