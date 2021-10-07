England's Ben Stokes could miss Ashes series after finger operation

Ben Stokes, England's all-rounder, was injured while taking a catch for his team Rajasthan Royals' first match in IPL 2021 against Punjab Kings after underwent another operation on his left index finger. He is yet to decide on his return to international cricket, and he may miss the Ashes in Australia later this year.

ECB's official site on Thursday (October 7) stated that the operation took place on Monday. Stokes' left index finger had two screws removed, as well as scar tissue. He will now spend the next four weeks undergoing intense rehabilitation under the guidance of the ECB's medical experts.

After playing in two matches for the Northern Superchargers in the hundred ball cricket on July 24 and 26, Stokes has not played any competitive cricket. Earlier than that, Stokes captained England's new ODI side to a 3-0 triumph against Pakistan while the first-choice team was isolated due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Stokes had opted to take an indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental health as he dropped out of the home Test series against India that began in August.

Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Ashley Giles, had said in July: "Ben has shown tremendous courage to open up about his feelings and wellbeing.

"Our primary focus has always been and will continue to be the mental health and welfare of all of our people. The demands on our athletes to prepare and play elite sport are relentless in a typical environment, but the ongoing pandemic has acutely compounded this."

"Ben will be given as long as he needs, and we look forward to seeing him playing cricket for England in the future," he added.

Stokes has been left out of England's Twenty20 World Cup squad, and now might miss his Ashes series as well.

Stokes missed England's last tour of Australia in 2017/18 after his involvement in a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub. He was subsequently found not guilty of affray.

The tourists missed Stokes' contributions with bat and ball as Australia eased to a 4-0 series win to regain the urn.

Despite players' reservations about travelling in a COVID-19 "bubble," British media claimed that skipper Joe Root has confirmed teams’ participation in the series and will be accompanied by a full-strength squad.

Ben Stokes has lately posted a picture with his family where his injured index finger can be seen.