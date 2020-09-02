England vs Australia: Full schedule, date, venues, time, squad and more

England continue to host teams as a busy home summer continues for the world champions. After successfully hosting the West Indies and Pakistan, England are now set to host Australia in a limited-over series consisting of three T20Is and as many ODIs before the players head to the UAE for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 or continue their campaign in the Vitality T20 Blast in England.

Australia will end their six-month long break from cricket as they will first take on an in-form England in a T20I series starting Friday, September 4 before locking horns in the ODI series in what promises to be a cracker of a tour.

While the T20I series will be held at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, the three-match ODI will be hosted by Old Trafford in Manchester.

England vs Australia ODI and T20I Schedule:

T20I series:

1st T20I England v Australia: Friday, 4 September at The Ageas Bowl (10:30 pm start)

2nd T20I England v Australia: Sunday, 6 September at The Ageas Bowl (6:45 pm start)

3rd T20I England v Australia: Tuesday, 8 September at The Ageas Bowl (10:30 pm start)

ODI series:

1st ODI England v Australia: Friday 11 September at Emirates Old Trafford (5:30 pm start)

2nd ODI England v Australia: Sunday 13 September at Emirates Old Trafford (5:30 pm start)

3rd ODI England v Australia: Wednesday 16 September at Emirates Old Trafford (5:30 pm start)

England vs Australia ODI and T20I Squads:

England Squad (T20I): Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire, wkt), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Mark Wood (Durham)

Reserves: Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)

Australia will announce the final squad by today (September 2).

