England pacer James Anderson reveals he has plans to play Ashes at 42

England's greatest fast bowler James Anderson is confident that he will be around to play in the 2025 Ashes in Australia even when he is 42.

Speaking at the Tailenders podcast, Anderson said he liked being around the current crop of players and if he looked after himself, he very well may be available for the series.

"Australia away feels miles away but I just need to look after myself, bowl well and take wickets and it might creep up on me and I’ll think, 'I can do another away Ashes'. Or it might creep up and I’ll say, 'No, that’s stupid' I'll be 42 and the s*** I’ll get from the Australians will just be unbearable.’ I’ll see how it goes."

“This might sound strange, but it’s just nice to be in this group and to feel wanted, to feel like they want you play in the team. So as long as that feeling is still there and I’ve still got the hunger I’ll keep going.”

Anderson mentioned that he had nearly decided to quit cricket after he was left out in the cold by the English selectors ahead of the Caribbean tour last year.

"There was definitely a moment when I thought that could be it."

However, the subsequent changes in the English red-ball setup meant that not only Anderson was recalled but he had yet another renaissance in his bowling career.

Notably, this isn't the first time that Anderson has hinted at prolonging his international career ever since the emergence of 'Bazball' brand of cricket.

During last year's tour to Pakistan, Anderson commented along similar lines and said "I have been around for 20 years and [Stokes'] attacking mindset is making me think differently about the game."

"It has been a breath of fresh air and I feel I could carry on for a number of years in this regime."

'Bazball' is the nickname given to coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes' philosophy of playing super attacking cricket. The team imbibes the notion that attack is the best form of defence.

