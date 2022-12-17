PAK vs ENG 2022: Ben Stokes’ captaincy style is like breath of fresh air, says veteran seamer James Anderson

England legendary seamer James Anderson is enjoying his playing time under Ben Stokes’ captaincy. This new-age England Test team has achieved incredible success under Stokes-McCullum partnership, which saw them winning 8 out of their last 9 Tests, including the away series against Pakistan. Anderson, a veteran of over 170 Tests has played under a lot of English captains but none could made him think about his future, even at 40, the way Stokes did.

Ben Stokes’ captaincy style has a new name to it – the super attacking approach that helped England beat India, South Africa and even Pakistan is now popularly known as ‘Bazball’. While speaking with former England skipper Nasser Hussain on Sky Sports, the seamer heaped praises on Stokes and how le has led the side so far. Anderson even went onto claim that if Stokes continues to lead England in whites, he could well remain part of the team in this format for a couple of more years. He added Stokes’ attacking mindset is like a breath of fresh air.

"I have been around for 20 years and [Stokes'] attacking mindset is making me think differently about the game," he said. "It has been a breath of fresh air and I feel I could carry on for a number of years in this regime."

"I have not had any thoughts about not wanting to get out of bed or go to the ground and work on my skills. That is what has kept me going," Anderson told Nasser.

James Anderson is the only bowler in Test history who has played so many Tests. For remaining fit and still having the hunger to succeed and do better, Anderson is grateful for the strength his body has shown from past 20 years.

"That hunger to keep getting better is crucial and I am fortunate my body can cope with the strains of Test cricket, so as long as I have that hunger, who knows how long I can keep going on for. I am just enjoying every moment out on the field, trying to have fun and be creative with fields and how we are trying to get 20 wickets. And watching us bat has been incredible.