ENG-W vs SA-W semi-final live streaming: England vs South Africa match playing XI, squad, time, venue and date

ENG-W vs SA-W semi-final live streaming: ICC Women’s T20 world cup 2023 is going to enter the semi-final stage today, with India-W all set to lock horns with Australia-W in the first semi-final match; and England-W fighting against South Africa-W in the second. The match between England and South Africa (ENG-W vs SA-W) will be played on Friday, February 24. The clash will take place in Newlands, Cape Town. The English cricket team topped Group B under the captaincy of Heather Knight. They will look forward to continuing their winning streak in the semi-final stage as well. On the other hand, South Africa struggled to qualify for the semi-final stage and were placed in the second spot in group A behind Australia.

Because both teams are known for their aggressive and competitive play, the game should be entertaining and thrilling. Both teams have performed admirably so far in the competition, but England is highly likely to emerge victorious, who have won all four of their group-stage games, making them a stronger contender to win the ICC women's T20 World Cup. On the other hand, South Africa won two of its four games in the group stage.

ENG-W vs SA-W match details

The Women’s world cup second semi-final match between England and South Africa will be played on Friday, February 24. The venue of the clash is Newlands, Cape Town. The match starts at 6:30 PM IST. The live stream of the match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Where to watch the ENG-W vs SA-W match live? Live streaming details

ENG-W vs SA-W match will be broadcasted live in India on Star Sports Network. The match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar OTT app in India.

ENG-W vs SA-W head-to-head record

England-W have played against South Africa-W 23 times in the T20 cricket format. England enjoys a commanding lead in the 23 matches so far, with 19 victories against South Africa's 3, with one match ending in a draw. In the four T20 World Cup matches, England-W have triumphed three times, compared to South Africa's single victory.

ENG-W vs SA-W playing XI (Predicted)

England Women playing XI:

Heather Knight, Amy Jones (wk), Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Alice Capsey, Lauren Bell

South Africa Playing XI

Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Laura Wolvadaart, Chloe Tryon

ENG-W vs SA-W full squad

England Women's squad

Squad: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Travelling Reserves: Dani Gibson, Issy Wong

Coach: Jon Lewis

South Africa women's squad

Squad: Sune Luus (c), Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.

Non-travelling reserves: Micaéla Andrews, Tebogo Macheke, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Coach: Hilton Moreeng

