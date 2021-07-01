ENG vs SL, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When and where to watch 2nd ODI between England and Sri Lanka?

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jul 01, 2021, 03:07 PM(IST)

ENG vs SL: Live Streaming Photograph:( AFP )

The 2nd ODI between England and Sri Lanka will begin at 17:30 (IST) on July 1st at Kennington Oval, London. 

England will take on Sri Lanka in the second of the three-match ODI series at the Kennington Oval in London. Joe Root and Chris Woakes showed their masterclass in the first ODI, where England beat Sri Lanka by five wickets. The hosts will be looking to dominate the visitors in the second ODI as well. 

Sri Lanka are having a forgettable tour in England as they were clean swept in the T20 series and now are one down in ODIs as well. Problems have piled up for the Lankans as their experienced players like Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka have been suspended due to a breach of bio-bubble. 

Here's all you need to know about the 2nd ODI between England and Sri Lanka:

Where and what time will the 2nd ODI between England and Sri Lanka begin?

The 2nd ODI between England and Sri Lanka will begin at 5:30 PM (IST) on July 1st at Kennington Oval, London. 

Which channel will telecast 2nd ODI between England and Sri Lanka?

The 2nd ODI between England and Sri Lanka will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD in India

How to watch the live streaming of the 2nd ODI between England and Sri Lanka?

The 2nd ODI between England and Sri Lanka will have live streaming on the SonyLIV application. 

Probable Playing XI

England: Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Oshada Fernando, Kusal Perera (c), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya, Binura Fernando

