/ENG vs SA 2025: Jansen returns for T20Is; uncertainty looms over injured Rabada but coach Conrad is hopeful

South Africa has included all-rounder Marco Jansen for the three-match away T20Is against England starting next month. Jansen, who last featured in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June, missed all action since with a thumb injury, while seamer Lizaad Williams, also recalled to the 15-man squad, hasn’t played any cricket since October 2024 after undergoing knee surgery. The Proteas, however, have also included the ranked-number-one ODI bowler, Keshav Maharaj, to the T20I side after dropping him for newcomers for the last two series against Zimbabwe and Australia. Meanwhile, the addition of veteran batter David Miller further boosts South Africa’s T20I side against the hosts.

While Miller missed the recently concluded away white-ball series against Australia, with CSA permitting him to honour his franchise commitments (playing for Northern Superchargers in the Hundred), Donovan Ferreira, also part of the Oval Invincibles at the competition, will link up with South Africa’s T20I side for the England series.

On the other hand, seamer Kagiso Rabada, who missed the Australian series due to an ankle injury, is part of the series, with head coach Shukri Conrad hopeful of being fit in time for the T20Is that follow the One-Dayers. Although the ODI series will kick off (the series), all focus remains on the three T20Is, considering the Proteas are working on finalising their squad before next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.



"We are hopeful that he will be available for part of the ODI series," Conrad said of Rabada’s unavailability. "But we are prioritising T20I cricket and will take a conservative approach. We won't rush him back."



Meanwhile, there is no room for Rassie van der Dussen, the left-arm spinner George Linde, leggie Nqaba Peter, and off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who was reported for a suspect bowling action during the Aussie tour and will undergo testing in Brisbane next week.



Besides, speaking of the ODI captain, Temba Bavuma, who missed the previous ODI against Australia, which South Africa won and clinched the series, coach Conrad said they will continue to manage his workload. Bavuma, however, is expected to play Sunday’s (Aug 24) dead-rubber in Mackay.



The Proteas will fly to the UK from Australia on Monday (Aug 25), with the first of the three ODIs scheduled in Leeds on Tuesday (Sep 2).



South Africa's squad for England ODIs -

Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs



South Africa squad for England T20Is -