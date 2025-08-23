/South Africa to host 44 matches as CSA confirms venues, roadmap for 2027 ODI World Cup

The 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa is more than two years away, but the co-host, Cricket South Africa (CSA), has unveiled the venues and roadmap for the same. While South Africa will host the major chunk of matches, 44, Namibia and Zimbabwe, the remaining two hosts, will stage a combined ten games. The announcement has come alongside the formation of this tournament's Local Organising Committee Board (LOCB), chaired by the former South African cabinet minister Trevor Manuel. While stressing on delivering ‘a bold and unifying event’, CSA listed out eight South African cities that will host the cricket carnival.

Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, East London, and Paarl are the eight designated cities that form the tournament’s core, with Zimbabwe and Namibia also playing a central role in making the return of a major ICC event on African soil after 23 years a massive success.

Besides, looking at the prospects of a home ODI WC, CSA President Rihan sees this as a sought-after chance to create a unique platform for attracting new fans while engaging the ones who are already there through digital innovation.



"Twenty-four years have passed since the last ICC CWC tournament took place on African soil. This makes the 2027 CWC a sought-after opportunity to create a unique platform for attracting new fans while engaging existing fans through digital innovation, connecting with the African continent, and the world,” Richards said, as quoted by Times of India (TOI).



Pearl Maphoshe, CSA Board’s chairperson, highlighted the broader vision laid by LOCB chair Trevor Manuel, who brings years of experience and expertise to his new role, which also emphasises ensuring discipline and strategy in governance.



“CSA’s vision is to stage a global, inspiring event which will reflect the face of South Africa—diverse, inclusive, and united. The tournament will be vibrantly different in its style and atmosphere, and its experiences. It will provide players, fans and partners with the most unique, unforgettable experience,” Maphoshe noted.

