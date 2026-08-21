/ENG vs PAK: Joe Root scripts Test history, breaks record for most catches by a fielder

England star Joe Root on Friday (Aug 21) has surpassed Australia’s Steve Smith to become the fielder with most catches in Test cricket history. Root achieved the feat on Day 3 of the first Test against Pakistan at Headingley, Leeds, with a stunning catch at leg slip to dismiss Azan Awais off Jofra Archer.

The dismissal came after a smart fielding plan between Root and Archer. A few balls earlier, Root had suggested adding a leg slip and short leg and Archer then bowled one that moved sharply into Awais. The Pakistan batter tried to guide it towards fine leg, but the ball took the inside edge and went straight to Root at leg slip.

The catch took Root’s tally to 219 catches in 169* Test matches. Smith is second with 218 catches from 124 matches, while India legend Rahul Dravid is third with 210 catches in 164 matches.

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Most catches by a fielder in Test cricket

219 - Joe Root* (England)

218 - Steve Smith (Australia)

210 - Rahul Dravid (India)

205 - Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

200 - Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

England build strong lead at Headingley

Root’s record came as England continued to control the first Test. England were bowled out for 409 early on the third day after starting at 366/8.

The hosts added 43 runs to their overnight score, with Jofra Archer contributing a useful 23, including two fours and a six.

Khurram Shahzad took the final two England wickets, removing Jamie Smith for 25 before bowling Josh Tongue for eight. Shahzad finished with figures of 3/133.