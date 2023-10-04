ENG vs NZ ICC World Cup 2023 for FREE: How to watch England vs New Zealand match live on TV, mobile app

ENG vs NZ ICC World Cup 2023 Live for FREE: The much-awaited cricket tournament is here. The 13th edition of the ICC World Cup 2023 is all set to kick off from tomorrow, October 5 at the Narendra Modi, Stadium in Ahemdabad. All matches will be hosted by India. The first match is scheduled between defending champions England and New Zealand.

The England vs New Zealand match is all set to begin at 2:30 pm IST, where the toss will take place at 2:00 pm IST. England will be led by Jos Buttler. The team has already named its 15-member squad with their batting line-up till number 8. Meanwhile, the Kiwis will be led by Tom Latham as Kane Williamson continues his rehabilitation.

The two teams recently clashed in the ODI and T20I series, where England led the ODI series by 3-1 and the T20I was drawn 2-2.

Here are the live streaming details of ENG vs NZ ICC World Cup 2023:

When will the ENG vs NZ ICC World Cup 2023 match be played? – Date

The ENG vs NZ ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played on 5 October 2023.

At what time will the ENG vs NZ ICC World Cup 2023 match begin? - Time

The ENG vs NZ ICC World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

What is the venue for the ENG vs NZ ICC World Cup 2023 match? – Venue

The ENG vs NZ ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Where to watch the live telecast of the ENG vs NZ ICC World Cup 2023 match in India?

The ENG vs NZ ICC World Cup 2023 match can be watched live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the FREE live-streaming of the ENG vs NZ ICC World Cup 2023 in India?

The World Cup 2023 ENG vs NZ match can be FREE live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

ENG vs NZ ICC World Cup 2023: Full squads

England:

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

