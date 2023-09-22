ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Here's how to watch England vs Ireland live in India & other countries
ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI Live Streaming: After the 1st ODI match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy rains, fans are excited to witness this match between the two teams. Here's how you can watch England vs Ireland 2nd ODI live in your country:
ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI Live Streaming: The second ODI match between England and Ireland is scheduled to be held tomorrow. The first match was abandoned without a ball being bowled after rain at Headingley on Wednesday. For now, before the ICC World Cup 2023, England continues to dominate the ODI scene and will be defending the winning title. Zak Crawley will be leading England in the ENG vs IRE ODI series.
Meanwhile, Ireland has failed to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The team will be led by Paul Stirling for the ODI Series.
The last time the two teams faced off, Ireland stunned England as they chased down the target of 329 runs for the loss of three wickets.
Both teams have clashed 12 times, out of which England emerged winner in 10 while Ireland won 2.
Here's how you can watch ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI live:
When is the 2nd ODI match between England and Ireland?
The second ODI match between England and Ireland is scheduled for Saturday, September 23.
What time will the England vs Ireland 2nd ODI match start?
The ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI will start at 03:30 pm IST on Wednesday, September 20.
What is the venue for the England vs Ireland 2nd ODI match?
Trent Bridge, Nottingham in England, will host the 2nd ODI match between England and Ireland.
Where can I watch the ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI match LIVE in India?
Star Sports Network will telecast the 2nd ODI match between England and Ireland live in India.
How to watch the ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI match LIVE in India?
Fans can live stream the 2nd ODI match between England and Ireland live in India on FanCode and SonyLIV apps and websites
Here's how you can watch the ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI match in your country:
India: Sony Sports, SonyLIV, Fancode
England: Sky Sports Cricket
New Zealand: TVNZ+
Ireland: Sky Sports
USA & Canada: Willow HD
Australia: Kayo Sports
South Africa: SuperSport Cricket
Bangladesh: T Sports
(With inputs from agencies)
