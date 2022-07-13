ENG vs IND: Rohit Sharma visits 6-year-old young girl who was hit by Hitman's six in 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma-led India locked horns with England in the first ODI, at The Oval, London, on Tuesday (July 12), where the visitors demolished Jos Buttler-led England by ten wickets. Opting to bowl first, India rode on Jasprit Bumrah's 6 for 19 to dismiss England for a paltry 110 -- their second-lowest ODI score versus the Men in Blue -- before chasing down the score in 18.2 overs to take a 1-0 lead.

During the Indian innings, Rohit stood tall with a sublime 58-ball 76 not out, striking at 131.03. Hitman was in a punishable mode by slamming as many as five sixes. One of his maximums hit a six-year-old young girl in the crowd.

“It seems someone in the crowd may have gotten hit by this six from Rohit Sharma. Fingers crossed nobody is hurt,” England's Mike Atherton said on air. To this, Ravi Shastri responded by saying, "Yes, it looks that way. The way Rohit is looking towards that area, he might have got the message. It’s probably hit someone."

After the end of proceedings, England's fanclub Barmy Army shared an update on the six-year-old girl, named Meera. It captioned, "Shoutout to the @englandcricket physios yesterday. 6-year-old Meera was hit by a Rohit Sharma six in the crowd and they quickly rushed round to check on her. She was okay and even received a visit off Sharma himself later in the day!"

Thus, Rohit's adorable gesture for the Nagpur-born has certainly won hearts in the cricketing fraternity. At the post-match presentation, Hitman stated, "Looking at the overhead conditions and the pitch, the toss was a right call to make. We used the conditions upfront really well. We never worry about the conditions because we have got the guys who can just come out and use those conditions. There was some swing and seam upfront and we exploited them well. When you play in such conditions, you have to understand the assistance and have field placements accordingly. We knew our bowlers could swing the ball both ways and hence had that kind of field."