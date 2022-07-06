ENG vs IND, 5th Test: Barmy Army posts false series result, former Indian spinner Amit Mishra reacts

India and England ended their five-match Test series on Tuesday (July 05) with Ben Stokes & Co. chasing a 378-run target with seven wickets to spare. Jasprit Bumrah-led India dominated the rescheduled fifth Test but lost the plot in the third innings before England completely outplayed them in the run-chase.

Thus, the series finally came to an end, which kicked off in August 2021. After the first four Tests, India took an unassailable 2-1 lead over the hosts before falling apart in the last two days of the series decider, in Edgbaston, Birmingham, with the series levelled at 2-2. After the end of the 5th Test, England cricket's Barmy Army's official Twitter handle made heads turn with a bizarre post, claiming England to have won the series 1-0 (after their win in the remaining one-off Test). Here's how former Indian spinner Amit Mishra reacted to the post:

Haash! British and their habit of distorting history for their own advantage. https://t.co/OIfSKWctXJ — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) July 5, 2022 ×

ALSO READ | ENG vs IND, 5th Test: Where did India lose the plot despite a sizeable lead? Jasprit Bumrah explains

After the shocking loss in the series decider, India's stand-in captain Bumrah opined at the post-match presentation, "That's the beauty of Test cricket, even if you have three good days. We fell short with the bat yesterday and that is where we let the opposition in to let the match slip away from us. Ifs and buts can always be there. If you go back, if there was no rain in the first match, we could have won the series. But England played really well. We have drawn the series and both teams played very good cricket and it was a fair result."

The two teams will now shift their focus towards the white-ball series, comprising three T20Is and ODIs each, with the former commencing on July 07.