ENG vs IND, 5th Test: Barmy Army posts false series result, former Indian spinner Amit Mishra reacts

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 10:37 AM(IST)

ENG vs IND, 5th Test: Barmy Army posts false series result, Amit Mishra reacts Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

After the end of the 5th Test, England cricket's Barmy Army's official Twitter handle made heads turn with a bizarre post, claiming England to have won the series 1-0 (after their win in the remaining one-off Test). Here's how former Indian spinner Amit Mishra reacted to the post:

India and England ended their five-match Test series on Tuesday (July 05) with Ben Stokes & Co. chasing a 378-run target with seven wickets to spare. Jasprit Bumrah-led India dominated the rescheduled fifth Test but lost the plot in the third innings before England completely outplayed them in the run-chase.

Thus, the series finally came to an end, which kicked off in August 2021. After the first four Tests, India took an unassailable 2-1 lead over the hosts before falling apart in the last two days of the series decider, in Edgbaston, Birmingham, with the series levelled at 2-2. After the end of the 5th Test, England cricket's Barmy Army's official Twitter handle made heads turn with a bizarre post, claiming England to have won the series 1-0 (after their win in the remaining one-off Test). Here's how former Indian spinner Amit Mishra reacted to the post:

×

ALSO READ | ENG vs IND, 5th Test: Where did India lose the plot despite a sizeable lead? Jasprit Bumrah explains

After the shocking loss in the series decider, India's stand-in captain Bumrah opined at the post-match presentation, "That's the beauty of Test cricket, even if you have three good days. We fell short with the bat yesterday and that is where we let the opposition in to let the match slip away from us. Ifs and buts can always be there. If you go back, if there was no rain in the first match, we could have won the series. But England played really well. We have drawn the series and both teams played very good cricket and it was a fair result."

The two teams will now shift their focus towards the white-ball series, comprising three T20Is and ODIs each, with the former commencing on July 07.

Wimbledon 2022

Full Coverage

Wimbledon 2022

Full Coverage
  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Jul 06, 2022 | Match 7 Toss: Malaysia, Elected To: Field
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malaysia, 2022
MAL
 VS
MLD
0/0
(0.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Jul 06, 2022 | Match 6
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malaysia, 2022
BHU
(9.4 ov) 50/4
VS
THA
49/8 (11.0 ov)
Bhutan beat Thailand by 6 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Jul 01, 2022 | 5th Test
Pataudi Trophy, 2021/22
ENG
(61.3 ov) 284
(76.4 ov) 378/3
VS
IND
416 (84.5 ov)
245 (81.5 ov)
England beat India by 7 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App