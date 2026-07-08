/ENG vs IND: Gambhir hints at Samson’s return after Trent Bridge T20I mauling

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has cleared the air around Sanju Samson’s omission from the playing XI, especially after India suffered its biggest defeat in T20Is (by runs) against England at Trent Bridge. After openers Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed to provide the start needed while chasing 202, Gambhir answered questions around clarity between Samson and the management. While Gambhir insisted that closed-door talks between the two had taken place and need not come to the public forum, he also hinted at bringing him back into the playing XI in one of the remaining games, with the series on the line.

While India cannot win the T20I series, having lost two matches -- with the opener ending in a no result due to rain -- the best they can do is avoid losing it, and for that, they need their openers to start well in the last two matches. Even though Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s selection is done on merit, given his recent exploits, India could potentially turn back to Samson at this hour. But before that happens, Gambhir talks about his equation with Samson.

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"The first thing is that regarding the clarity Sanju Samson needed, he has been given that from my side. That's a conversation strictly between the player and the head coach. That conversation is not going to come outside," Gambhir said at the post-match presser after India lost the 3rd T20I by 125 runs.



Chasing over 200, India never looked comfortable in the run chase. After losing both openers to express quicks, Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue, India’s batting order crumbled like a pack of cards. While Tongue picked up his best T20I figures with his maiden four-for, Archer returned with three, with Adil Rashid also picking up two wickets.



As the crucial do-or-die Bristol T20I is just one sleep away, Gambhir hints at considering all options, including Samson for the 4th game.



"Regarding Sanju, we are very clear what he has done for India has been phenomenal, and sometimes you just have to look at the form of a certain player. There is no hard and fast rule that he cannot make a comeback in this series.

