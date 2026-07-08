/76 All Out: India suffer their biggest T20I defeat as England take 2-0 series lead

Indian Team had no answers to the express pace from Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer as the two picked up seven wickets between them to dismiss the Men in Blue for just 76 and inflict a 125-run defeat in the 3rd T20I at Trent Bridge. Chasing 202 in Nottingham, India got all out inside 12 overs for their second-lowest team total ever (76), conceding their fourth loss on this ongoing UK tour so far. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan were the top scorers for India, hitting 13 each, while Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel’s 10s were the next best. Seven batters scored in just single digits as India sit on the brink of a successive T20I series loss under new captain Shreyas Iyer.

India won the toss and elected to field first, with Iyer bringing in Prince Yadav for this crucial fixture. Unlike the previous game, where Arshdeep accounted for both English openers, Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, in his first over, the two took the attack to the Indians in this game. Buttler’s blitz gave them a fiery start, but England lost two wickets inside nine overs for 71.

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Salt and last game’s hero, Jacob Bethell, steadied England’s innings, with the right-hander being the aggressor of the two. Bethell and Tom Banton departed in successive deliveries, leaving Salt and Sam Curran to take their innings forward. The former world number-one T20I batter eventually departed on 70, but Curran stood his ground, scoring an unbeaten 40. With little contribution from the lower order and the tail, England posted 201 for seven in the first innings.

Flop show at Trent Bridge

India fielded the same two openers, Abhishek and Vaibhav, for the second game on the trot, and the ploy did not work. Having played and even smashed extra pace in the IPL, the two failed to cope with Archer and Tongue’s speed on this Nottingham track. While Tongue accounted for Abhishek in his second over, Archer removed his IPL teammate and teen sensation Sooryavanshi off a leg-side bouncer.



Kishan, captain Iyer and Axar Patel were the next to depart, with Will Jacks again providing a crucial breakthrough with a stumping of Tilak Varma. From 29 for two, India were 60 for six at one stage. Expectedly, they failed to save the sinking ship, as Adil Rashid took two wickets at the end to dismiss India for a humiliating total.

