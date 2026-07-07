/Former Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran passes away at 38 following a prolonged illness

Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran died on Tuesday (Jul 7) after a prolonged battle with illness, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed. Over the past several months, Zadran had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi and had been diagnosed with Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare and potentially fatal condition in which the immune system becomes dangerously overactive, causing widespread inflammation and damage to vital organs such as the liver, spleen, bone marrow and lymph nodes. His illness had progressed to an advanced stage and he had been receiving intensive care after travelling to India for treatment in January.

Known for his 6-foot-2 height, long hair and fast bowling, Zadran was a strong presence on the field, but in recent months, however, he had been fighting for his life in an intensive care unit as his health continued to worsen.

Paying tribute, the Afghanistan Cricket Board posted on X: “With profound grief and deep sorrow, the Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran."

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Zadran represented Afghanistan in 80 international matches between 2009 and 2020. According to his younger brother, Ghamai Zadran, he first fell seriously ill in October last year and after doctors in Afghanistan recommended specialised care, he travelled to India for further treatment.

Ghamai revealed that Shapoor secured an fast-tracked Indian visa with assistance from Rashid Khan and ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf.