‘He knows how to get himself ready’: Bowling coach Morkel ‘blown away’ by Bumrah’s preparation for ENG Tests

Ace Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah is gearing up for the most important tour of the summer, the away England Tests starting June 20 in Leeds. Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel reflected on his team's preparations ahead of the marquee series, with a prime focus on the speedster.

Bumrah returned from a back injury (he suffered during India’s last away tour) during the IPL 2025, playing all games for the Mumbai Indians since. Although Bumrah's workload management suggests that he should not play more than three Tests on the trot, as also detailed by head coach Gautam Gambhir before departing for the UK, the management is yet to take a call on his playing time against England. Morkel, however, believes that despite all of this, Bumrah knows how to get himself ready for a long away tour.



Moreover, Morkel expressed astonishment over watching Bumrah bowl full throttle in the nets, adding that his body is also coping well.

"Bumrah knows how to get himself ready, he knows how to prepare," Morkel said on Wednesday.



"I was blown away to see the energy on the ball the last three days. That's very exciting to see. I'm happy his body is in good shape at the moment.



"We'll manage him with that. We'll be smart with him because he's obviously key for us, but in terms of the first three net sessions, lot to be excited watching him bowl with the Dukes ball,” he continued.



While Bumrah might start in the first Test in Headingley, the team management is working on assembling the best attack for the series opener, with plenty of options to choose from. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna lead the race to share the new ball with Bumrah, with the selectors undecided on picking the fourth bowler in either Shardul Thakur or Nitish Kumar Reddy, or neither.



Morkel, however, has high hopes from Reddy, who impressed everyone with both bat and ball in the lead-up to his Test debut.



"The more bowling options we can have, that's great. He's skilful. He's a guy that can bowl that magical ball, so for him, it's about creating that consistency, it's something we want to work on, it's important for his game as well," Morkel said of Reddy.



"I've had conversations where I've challenged him to bowl a bit more.



"I want to see the ball more in his hands. We all know what he can do with the bat. For a team, if we can have the bowling options, especially in these conditions, I think he'll be exciting and can complement this bowling attack,” he continued.