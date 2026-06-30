/Archer misses out as England name final playing XI for 1st T20I against India

No Jofra Archer in the playing XI for the T20I series opener against India, as England name a potent side on Tuesday (Jun 30). Harry Brook will lead the English side just days after becoming the leading contender to replace Ben Stokes as England’s Test captain. Former world number one Phil Salt is also back at the top with veteran Jos Buttler, as rookie hero Jacob Bethell takes up the fourth spot. Brook will don the third place, having smashed a match-winning T20 World Cup hundred at three against Pakistan earlier.

Saqib Mahmood, who will make his first England appearance since last September, will lead a lethal pace attack also consisting of left-arm seamer Luke Wood, who last played a T20I during the World Cup in the sub-continent.

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Tom Banton and two all-rounders, Will Jacks and Sam Curran, will comprise the lower middle order, with seasoned campaigner Adil Rashid to lead the spin attack alongside Liam Dawson.



England last played a T20I game against India in the T20 WC semifinal in Mumbai, which they narrowly lost while chasing 250. Bethell starred with the bat, hitting his maiden T20 hundred and leaving an all-time impression on everyone.



"I said in the press conference after the semi-final, we were never out of games," Brook said, when asked how this team moves forward. "It felt like that the whole way through the World Cup.



"We found ourselves in some tricky situations against some lesser sides, and then we ended up nearly chasing 250 against the world champions in the semi-final. So [we need] a bit more of that and evolving as a team well, tactics behind the scenes that I don't need to go into, but execution of those tactics and trying to upskill as much as we can,” he continued.

Check out England’s playing XI for the 1st T20I vs India –