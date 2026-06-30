/ENG vs IND 1st T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut must wait, says assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate

There is no doubt about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s ability as a player and what he can do with his attacking approach. But as part of the Indian Team, he must wait for his chance, said India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. After surrendering the two-match T20I series against Ireland, Team India will return to action against England for the five-match series, starting on Wednesday (Jul 1) at Chester-Le-Street in Durham.

India fielded an almost similar-looking team (against Ireland) that won the T20 World Cup this year, but failed to repeat past heroics. Though they did not click as a unit under new captain Shreyas Iyer, the two openers, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, faced flak for a poor showing during the away Ireland tour.



While Abhishek managed a fifty in the first T20I and scored a duck in the second, Samson was far from his best, getting out cheaply to the newcomer Jai Moondra in both outings.

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With Vaibhav waiting in the wings for his chance, the fans and experts urged for his much-awaited India debut in the series opener against England, but Doeschate thinks Vaibhav’s debut must go through the same process as others.



"He's absolutely ready to play international cricket, there's no doubt about that. But also, I think it's not a question to say you can leave Sanju Samson out. A guy who went a long way to winning India the World Cup three months ago. A guy who's had a fairly good IPL,” Doeschate said of Vaibhav’s chances of playing his first game in the India jersey.



"It's important in terms of giving players confidence, and the message we're sending to players. We want to give guys a long run in the team. So, as ready as Vaibhav is and as excited as we are and you are to see him play, he's going to have to go through the same process as everyone else and, you know, bide his time and wait. But certainly no questions about how good he is and how ready he is,” he continued.

Stick to the World Cup blueprint?

The management is said to be confident of the tried-and-tested opening pair of Samson and Abhishek, which helped India taste enormous success at the co-hosted T20 World Cup. The two were clinical in knockout games against top T20 teams like the West Indies and England, before pulling off a heroic effort in the final against New Zealand.



Although their previous two outings were worthy of criticism, the team's top management is unwilling to make too many changes too quickly, including bringing in Sooryavanshi in place of any of them.



Vaibhav, on the other hand, is raring to go. Recently crowned with five IPL awards in the 2026 edition, including an Orange Cap for topping the runs chart (776 runs), the left-hander later broke the record for the quickest fifty in List A cricket during the tri-series final against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla this month.



With form on his side, Sooryavanshi could burn the house down and make headlines.

