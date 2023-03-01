ENG vs BAN 1st ODI Live Streaming: When & where to watch live coverage on TV, mobile

ENG vs BAN ODI Live: Bangladesh kick-started their England tour on Wednesday, March 1. The England tour of Bangladesh will comprise of three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many T20 Internationals. The first ODI match between England and Bangladesh will be played at the Shere Bangala National Stadium in Dhaka. England will be led by Jos Butler and Bangladesh will play under the leadership of Tamim Iqbal for the first ODI match.

India also travelled to Bangladesh in December 2022 for a three-match ODI and two-match Test series. The hosts lost the Test series against India while they managed to score a promising 2-1 win in the 50-over format.

On the other hand, England is heading to Bangladesh after their two-match Test series against New Zealand. That series ended in a draw as England won the first Test by 267 runs while New Zealand stood victorious in the second match by one run. Their 50-over outing came against South Africa. The series saw England losing by 1-2.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the first ODI match between England and Bangladesh:

ENG vs BAN ODI Live: Predicted Playing XI

England:

Jos Buttler (c), Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (WK), Chris Woakes, Reece Topley

Bangladesh:

Tamim Iqbal (c), Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (WK), Ebadot Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Hasan Mahmud

When will the 1st ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) start?

The game will be conducted on March 1, Wednesday.

Where will the 1st ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

What time will the 1st ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) begin?

The match will begin at 2:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) match?

Bangladesh vs England match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) match?