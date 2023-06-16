ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test live for free: How to watch England vs Australia live on mobile, TV, laptop

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test: The first test match of Ashes 2023 between England vs Australia is all set to begin today June 16. One of the oldest rivals in cricket history, the teams will lock horns at Birmingham's Edgbaston. England's men's team will be led by Ben Stokes in Ashes 2023. The players will wear black armbands on the day as a tribute to the victims of stabbing and van attack in the English city of Nottingham, Eland's cricket board (ECB) said in its statement.

Both teams are very confident about not being influenced too much by the other team and are looking forward to competing with each other which in itself adds even more intrigue to how the contest will actually play out.

Here's how you can watch England vs Australia Ashes 1st Test match in your country for FREE: ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test Match Details: Match: England vs Australia, 1st Test, The Ashes 2023

Date: June 16-20, 2023

Time: 03:30 PM IST, 10:00 AM GMT, 11:00 AM LOCAL

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Schedule: Here's a full schedule of Ashes 2023 between England and Australia, which will begin at Edgbaston on June 16 in London.

1st Test – June 16-20, Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd Test – June 28-July 2, Lord's London

3rd Test – July 6-10, Headingley, Leeds

4th Test – July 19-23, Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test – July 27-31, The Oval, London

All the matches will begin at 03:30 PM IST. ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Full Squads: England:

Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope (vc), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Dan Lawrence, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Josh Tongue

Australia:

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (VC), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, David Warner ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Live Streaming: India: You can watch England vs Australia Ashes 2023 1st test match live on Star Sports Network, as the channel has purchased the rights to broadcast. Star Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD are the two primary channels that will telecast the Ashes matches.

Avid fans can also Watch the match live on the SonyLIV app and website. However, you need to have a subscription for this. Live Streaming For free in India: Avid cricket fans can watch England vs Australia 1st Test match Ashes 2023 on SonyLiv for free through these ways.

You can stream the match through Asirtel XStream Packs, Airtel Recharge Packs, Paytm, Flipkart Supercoin offer and VI Postpaid.

Airtel: Users can buy a mobile package of Rs 148 and can watch the match live on SonyLiv App. You also get 15GB of data with the package.

JioTV and App: You can also watch the match live on the JioTV app offering 650 channels including Sony Channels. You just need to log in, register your phone number and then you can watch the match live for free.

Paytm: The online money transacting platform is now offering a SonyLiv subscription for free. You can get a 12-month free SongLIV premium subscription in a single subscription plan of Rs 899.

England & Australia:

Australian fans can cheer for their team for free on the 9Now platform. Meanwhile, UK fans can secure their screen views with a subscription to Now or Sky Sports.

United States:

Fans cheering for both cricket teams in the United States can watch via Willow TV. ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023: Head-to-Head Here are the head-to-head stats for The Ashes. Australia won the last Ashes in 2021.

Played: 72

Australia won: 34

England won: 32

Draw/Tied: 06

