ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Match 13- Check date, time, venue, squads and live streaming details

ENG vs AFG ICC World Cup 2023: After a defeat in a match against India, this match is crucial for Afghanistan. The team is all set to lock horns with England on Sunday, October 15 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match will begin at 2:00 pm IST.

Afghanistan currently stands at the bottom of the points table with two consecutive losses from the matches they played against India and Bangladesh. The team had its moments with the bat against India and could well have put up a 300-plus total if things went their way.

England, on the other hand, began the World Cup campaign on a defeating note but managed to bounce back in style with a 137 run-win over Bangladesh on October 10.

Ahead of their clash on Sunday here are all the details you must know:

ENG vs AFG World Cup 2023: England vs Afghanistan match details

Match: England vs Afghanistan, Match 13, World Cup 2023

Venue: Arun Jaitely Stadium, Delhi

Date & Time: Sunday, October 15, 2:00 pm IST

ENG vs AFG World Cup 2023: England vs Afghanistan head-to-head stats

England and Afghanistan have faced each other twice in the ODI format, both won by England.

Total matches played: 2

Matches won by England: 2

Matches won by Afghanistan: 0

ENG vs AFG World Cup 2023: England vs Afghanistan Squads

England:

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

Afghanistan:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq

ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the England and Afghanistan match?

The live telecast of the England and Afghanistan match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

ENG vs AFG, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the England and Afghanistan match online for free?

The England and Afghanistan match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE