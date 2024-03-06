Egyptian FA unable to 'communicate' with Liverpool's Mo Salah as row escalates

The row between Liverpool and the Egyptian Football Association (FA) over the participation of Mohamed Salah during the upcoming international break has seemingly escalated. The Egypt FA have now claimed that they are unable to contact Salah, according to a report in DailyMail.

"The Egyptian national team, led by Hossam Hassan and Ibrahim Hassan, could not communicate with Mohamed Salah so far,' Ehab El Komy of the Egyptian FA was quoted as saying by the outlet.

"There hasn't been any meeting between the technical staff of Egypt and Mohamed Salah yet."

What happened?

Salah has not featured for Liverpool, bar one substitute appearance since January when he went to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to represent Egypt in Ivory Coast.

The explosive winger suffered an injury during the tournament which forced him to pull out of the tournament. As Egypt played the remaining league fixtures, Salah returned to Merseyside for better treatment from the club doctors at Liverpool's La AXA facility.

However, after Salah's injury resurfaced following a cameo against Brentford, Liverpool requested the Egyptian FA to allow the star forward to miss the international friendlies. The request was swiftly dismissed by the Egyptian FA who wanted their biggest player to be on the flight to UAE.

“We have already received a letter from Liverpool to exempt Mohamed Salah from the upcoming camp due to his injury. We sent the name of Mohamed Salah among the professional players that we are requesting to include in the next camp a few days ago," the Egyptian FA said.

It added that doctors with the national team will assess Salah and give their verdict on whether the winger will ve able to take the field or not.

The Pharaohs will be taking part in the inaugural Winsunited Cup between March 22-26 with teams from Croatia, Tunisia, and New Zealand also participating.

Meanwhile, Liverpool want to preserve Salah for the gruelling run-in ahead as the Reds chase an unprecedented quadruple in the final season of manager Jurgen Klopp.

Salah returned to training ahead of Liverpool's Europa League fixture against Slavia Praha but he is expected to only come off the branch against Manchester City on Sunday (Feb 10), in what is being billed as the biggest game of the Premier League season.