Egypt eyes bid to host 2036 Olympics

Ashraf Sobhi, Egypt's sports minister, announced on Saturday during a reception for IOC president Thomas Bach in Cairo that Egypt intends to submit an application to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

"President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi has given his permission for Egypt to put itself forward as host for the 2036 Olympics," Sobhi said.

If successful with its bid, Egypt would become the first African or Arab nation to host the Olympics.

"Egypt has solid sporting infrastructures and if it can host the Olympic Games, it will be historic," Bach said during a joint press conference with Sobhi.

Early in the month, a senior Egyptian official revealed that Egypt, Greece, and Saudi Arabia were in discussions to co-host the 2030 World Cup.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Egypt hosted both the 2018 and 2019 editions of the handball world tournament.

(With inputs from agencies)

