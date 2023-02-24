EFL Final 2023: Manchester United vs Newcastle United- All you need to know ahead of the Carabao Cup final
EFL Final 2023: The 63rd season of the Carabao EFL Cup 2023 will get concluded on Sunday, February 26 with a match between Manchester United and Newcastle United. Here is everything you need to know about the English Football League.
EFL Final 2023: The ongoing 2022-23 EFL Cup is the 63rd season of the EFL Cup, which is also known as the Carabao Cup. The competition is open to all clubs participating in the Premier League and the English Football League. The winner of this tournament will directly qualify for the play-off round of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League. Liverpool is the defending champions who have beaten Chelsea on penalties to secure a record 9th title in the previous season’s final but was then eliminated by Manchester City in the fourth round. The EFL Cup was historically referred to as the League Cup. It is an annual knockout competition and major trophy in men’s domestic football in England.
The EFL Cup is organised by the English Football League and it is open to any club within the top four levels of the English football league system. There are a total of 92 clubs in the Premier League and English Football League. In the first round, 22 of 24 Championship clubs and all League One and League Two clubs are allowed to enter.
EFL Cup 2023: Full Schedule
In the following round, the two remaining Championship clubs, who finished 18th and 19th in the 2021–22 Premier League season (Burnley and Watford), and the Premier League clubs not involved in either the Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League will enter.
|Rounds
|Clubs entering this round
|Clubs advancing from the previous round
|Number of games
|Main date
|First round
|24 clubs from EFL League Two
|N/A
|35
|w/c 8 August 2022
|(70 clubs)
|24 clubs from EFL League One
|22 clubs from EFL Championship
|Second round
|2 clubs from EFL Championship
|35 winners from first round
|25
|w/c 22 August 2022
|(50 clubs)
|13 Premier League clubs (not involved in European competition)
|Third round
|7 Premier League clubs (involved in European competition)
|25 winners from second round
|16
|w/c 7 November 2022
|(32 clubs)
|Fourth round
|No clubs enter the fourth round
|16 winners from third round
|8
|w/c 19 December 2022
|(16 clubs)
|Quarter-finals
|No clubs enter the quarter-finals
|8 winners from fourth round
|4
|w/c 9 January 2023
|(8 clubs)
|Semi-finals
|No clubs enter the semi-finals
|4 winners from quarter-finals
|4
|w/c 23 January 2023
|(4 clubs)
|(two-legged)
|w/c 30 January 2023
|Final
|No clubs enter the final
|2 winners from semi-finals
|1
|Sunday 26 February 2023
|(2 clubs)
EFL Cup 2023: Top scorers
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Goals
|1
|Marcus Rashford
|Manchester United
|5
|2
|Che Adams
|Southampton
|5
|3
|Tommy Conway
|Bristol City
|3
|4
|Andy Cook
|Bradford City
|3
|5
|Ronan Curtis
|Portsmouth
|3
|6
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester City
|3
EFL Final 2023: Manchester United vs. Newcastle United
The match of the EFL Cup 2023 will be played between Manchester United and Newcastle United on Sunday, February 26 at Wembley Stadium.