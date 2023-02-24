EFL Final 2023: Manchester United vs Newcastle United- All you need to know ahead of the Carabao Cup final

EFL Final 2023: The ongoing 2022-23 EFL Cup is the 63rd season of the EFL Cup, which is also known as the Carabao Cup. The competition is open to all clubs participating in the Premier League and the English Football League. The winner of this tournament will directly qualify for the play-off round of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League. Liverpool is the defending champions who have beaten Chelsea on penalties to secure a record 9th title in the previous season’s final but was then eliminated by Manchester City in the fourth round. The EFL Cup was historically referred to as the League Cup. It is an annual knockout competition and major trophy in men’s domestic football in England.

The EFL Cup is organised by the English Football League and it is open to any club within the top four levels of the English football league system. There are a total of 92 clubs in the Premier League and English Football League. In the first round, 22 of 24 Championship clubs and all League One and League Two clubs are allowed to enter.

EFL Cup 2023: Full Schedule

In the following round, the two remaining Championship clubs, who finished 18th and 19th in the 2021–22 Premier League season (Burnley and Watford), and the Premier League clubs not involved in either the Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League will enter.

Rounds Clubs entering this round Clubs advancing from the previous round Number of games Main date First round 24 clubs from EFL League Two N/A 35 w/c 8 August 2022 (70 clubs) 24 clubs from EFL League One 22 clubs from EFL Championship Second round 2 clubs from EFL Championship 35 winners from first round 25 w/c 22 August 2022 (50 clubs) 13 Premier League clubs (not involved in European competition) Third round 7 Premier League clubs (involved in European competition) 25 winners from second round 16 w/c 7 November 2022 (32 clubs) Fourth round No clubs enter the fourth round 16 winners from third round 8 w/c 19 December 2022 (16 clubs) Quarter-finals No clubs enter the quarter-finals 8 winners from fourth round 4 w/c 9 January 2023 (8 clubs) Semi-finals No clubs enter the semi-finals 4 winners from quarter-finals 4 w/c 23 January 2023 (4 clubs) (two-legged) w/c 30 January 2023 Final No clubs enter the final 2 winners from semi-finals 1 Sunday 26 February 2023 (2 clubs)

EFL Cup 2023: Top scorers

Rank Player Club Goals 1 Marcus Rashford Manchester United 5 2 Che Adams Southampton 5 3 Tommy Conway Bristol City 3 4 Andy Cook Bradford City 3 5 Ronan Curtis Portsmouth 3 6 Jamie Vardy Leicester City 3

EFL Final 2023: Manchester United vs. Newcastle United