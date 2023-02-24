EFL Final 2023 Live: Manchester United vs Newcastle United- Date, kick off time, TV channel & live stream

EFL Final 2023: Manchester United and Newcastle United will face off in the final match of EFL Cup 2023 at Wembley Stadium. The two rising forces in the English Premier League will hope to be going head-to-head at the top of the sport for years to come. Manchester United looks transformed under manager Erik ten Hag, who has guided the 20-time English Champions to his first final at the earliest possible point after taking over at the end of last season. After six years without a trophy, United fans are desperate for something to cheer about.

On the other hand, for Newcastle United, the wait for a major piece of domestic silverware has been considerably longer. They last won a FA Cup in 1995. They haven’t triumphed over the Red Devils since the Premier League match at St. James’ Parl in October 2019.

Favourites Manchester City fell in the quarter-final while defending champions Liverpool was knocked out in the fourth round. So the trophy will definitely change hands this season, with either Manchester United or Newcastle set to claim the silverware.

EFL Final 2023: Man Utd vs Newcastle predicted line-up

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Newcastle predicted line-up: Karius; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

EFL Final 2023: When and where will Manchester United Vs Newcastle United take place?

The EFL Cup Final match between Manchester United Vs Newcastle United will take place on February 26 at 10:00 PM IST at Wembley Stadium.

EFL Final 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of Manchester United Vs Newcastle United in India?

The EFL Cup Final between Manchester United Vs Newcastle United will not be telecast in India.

EFL Final 2023: Where to watch the live streaming of Manchester United Vs Newcastle United in India?