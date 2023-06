ECS Sweden T10 2023: Check full squads, fixtures, preview, live streaming details & all you need to know

ECS Sweden T10 2023: From Monday, June 5, 2023, 11 teams will lock horns in 59 matches in ECS Sweden T10 2023. The Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm, will host the ECS Sweden T10 2023. The tournament will have a single round-robin format with all teams slotted into one group. Each team will face the other ten teams at least once in a group stage, followed by the playoffs. Every day there will be five matches in the group stage, and European Cricket Network will stream them live worldwide. FaanCode will broadcast the ECS Sweden T10 2023 matches live in India.