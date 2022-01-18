ECB to investigate post-Ashes drinking session involving skipper Joe Root and James Anderson

The England Cricket Board (ECB) had launched an investigation into the post-Ashes drinking session involving Australia and England players. Some of the England and Australia cricketers were seen enjoying drinks late till morning post the conclusion of the Ashes 2021-22 in Hobart. The police had to intervene as the celebrations were deemed 'to loud'.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media which shows England skipper Joe Root and pacer James Anderson enjoying drinks with Australia's Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey and others. The video has reportedly been taken by England's assistant coach Graham Thorpe and was released by the Sydney Morning Herald.

The players from both sides were reportedly drinking late till 6 am and had to be asked to go back to bed by the police officers, who intervened in the celebrations after another guest staying at the hotel complained about the noise. The players were enjoying their drinks and celebrating on the terrace of the fourth floor of the Crowne Plaza hotel in Hobart.

"Too loud. You have obviously been asked to pack up, so we've been asked to come. Time for bed. Thank you. They just want to pack up," a police officer can be heard saying in the video, asking the group to go back to their rooms. The players can be seen leaving immediately without creating a fuss.

However, the video has left the ECB in an embarrassing position with captain Root pictured drinking and celebrating with the Australian players after England's shambolic 4-0 loss in the Ashes. England lost the first three Tests in a row before drawing the fourth one to avoid a clean sweep.

They would have hoped to end the series with a consolation win having already conceded the prestigious Urn. However, Australia continued their dominant run in the series and won the final fifth Test by 156 runs to remain unbeaten in the series.

"During the early hours of Monday morning, members of the England and Australia men's teams shared a drink in the team areas of the hotel in Hobart," ECB said in a statement.

"The hotel management received a noise complaint by a hotel guest, and as is commonplace in Australia, the local police attended the scene.

"When asked to leave by hotel management and the Tasmanian police, the players and management in question left and returned to their respective hotel rooms. The England party have apologised for any inconvenience caused. The ECB will investigate further. Until such times, we will make no further comment," it added.

While there have been no wrongdoings reported on the part of the players, the video has surely come at the wrong time for the ECB in the wake of the team's 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Australia.