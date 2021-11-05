ECB, sponsors set right precedent as ‘abhorrent’ Yorkshire punished over racism row

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended Yorkshire County Cricket Club from hosting any international matches over the club’s lack of response to racism experienced by former player Azeem Rafiq.

It comes after the 30-year-old Pakistan-born Rafiq accused Yorkshire of failing to act after he alleged racism during his time with the English county in September 2018.

Yorkshire offered the Pakistan-born off-spinner “profound and unreserved apologies”, but last week they said that they would not take disciplinary action against any staff.

The lack of response drew a wave of criticism, prompting sponsors, including kit manufacturer Nike, to cut their ties with the club.

In a strongly-worded statement following an emergency board meeting on Thursday, the ECB described Yorkshire's handling of Rafiq affair as ‘abhorrent’ and suspended their hosting rights until they improve their governance.

“It is clear to the Board that YCCC’s handling of the issues raised by Azeem Rafiq is wholly unacceptable and is causing serious damage to the reputation of the game. The ECB find this matter abhorrent and against the spirit of cricket and its values,” the statement said.

“There is no place for racism or any form of discrimination in cricket and where it is found, swift action must be taken. This matter must be dealt with robustly if the sport is to demonstrate its commitment to truly being a game for everyone,” it added.

The move will set a good precedent for all the other county clubs who fail to act against any instants of racism despite being apprised of by the players.

The decision will also encourage other players to come out and openly report any abuses or racial slurs faced by them immediately instead of waiting for years to highlight the issue. It will also help sensitise the local English players on how to behave with the overseas players.

Yorkshire had been notorious for their “institutionalised racism” against Asian and African origin players.

Before Rafiq, it was Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara who in December 2020 revealed that his teammates in Yorkshire used to address him with a generic name “Steve” instead of calling him by his given name.

Following Thursday’s statement, Rafiq, said, “I need a little time to reflect on what the ECB has said this evening and the actions they’re proposing to take.”

“I will not be commenting further at this time,” he tweeted.

I note the statement from the ECB. I need a little time to reflect on what the ECB has said this evening and the actions they're proposing to take. I will not be commenting further at this time. https://t.co/5ulmHLXJN6 — Azeem Rafiq (@AzeemRafiq30) November 4, 2021

The ECB board has also asked the ECB executive to commission a review, looking into whether of Yorkshire's leadership is fit for purpose. A full ECB investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

Financial and further match allocation punishments could be given at the end of the ECB's investigation.

Following the row, Nike on Thursday said they will no longer supply kits for Yorkshire CCC.

"Nike will no longer be the kit supplier for Yorkshire CCC. We stand firmly against racism and discrimination of any kind," the brand said in its statement.

Earlier, Emerald Group Publishing, which held naming rights to Headingley Stadium, and Yorkshire Tea and shirt sponsors Anchor Butter had ended their ties with the club over the racism issue.

