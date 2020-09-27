East Bengal enter Indian Super League

Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday announced East Bengal Football Club as the 11th team of India’s top-flight league following a successful bid by the Kolkata-based club. The Founder and Chairperson of Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) confirmed the expansion of ISL as East Bengal became the 11th club to join the ISL, which is set to be held in Goa, behind closed doors this season.

The other 10 teams in Indian Super League are: Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC, NorthEast United, Hyderabad FC, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. ATKMB joined ISL following the merger between ATK and Mohun Bagan.

ISL 2020-21 will be held behind closed doors in Goa within bio-secure environment and in front of empty stands with the three venues being: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim and Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

The entry of East Bengal in ISL confirms the continuation of 130-year-rivalry between Mohun Bagan (now ATK Mohun Bagan) as ‘Kolkata Derby’ will be played in ISL for the first-time ever.

Confirming East Bengal’s inclusion in ISL, Nita Ambani said: “It is such a happy and proud moment for ISL as we welcome East Bengal FC and their millions of fans into the League. The inclusion of both legacy clubs, i.e. East Bengal and Mohun Bagan (now ATK Mohun Bagan) opens limitless possibilities for Indian football, especially for talent development in the state.

“West Bengal has made an immense contribution to the growth of the beautiful game in India. ISL’s growing footprint in the state and across India, is yet another step towards our mission of building a competitive and robust football ecosystem in the country,” added Mrs. Ambani.



